KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
The Kuna Senior Center is OPEN Memorial Day, May 31, but Metro Meals On Wheels is closed. So, we’re doing regular hours pool, cards, Bingo and flex-stretch followed by a potluck lunch. Please, sign up at the front desk with your dish; the Center provides baked ham and all serviceware. Also, you must R.S.V.P. your attendance and any guest you intend to host.
Haircuts back Friday, June 4; please call 207-221-1513 to schedule your time. Foot clinic return is planned for July.
Living Well With Diabetes free workshops continue on Wednesdays 1-3 p.m. Presented by Southwest Idaho Area Agency On Aging. Please contact Natalie at 208-860-9053 or email natalie.nathan@a3ssa.com to register. Program runs through Wednesday, June 16.
We are hiring! Please share with local folk seeking employment.
Kuna Senior Center seeks a paid part-time bookkeeper to help manage our volunteer Board-directed finances. Seeking some one with working experience in Microsoft Office (e.g. Word, Excel, Outlook) and QuickBooks. Salary based on qualifications and experience. Transitional training provided and paid. Apply by calling the Kuna Senior Center at 208-922-9714 to schedule an interview.
We are also looking for cooks and drivers with Metro Meals On Wheels. These folks handle our kitchen and dining room as well as home-delivered meals. Work Mondays-Fridays, with no evenings nor weekends. Hourly salary with 11 paid holidays, health, dental and vision benefits. Contact Grant Jones at 208-321-0030 or gjones@MetroMealsOnWheels.net.
Valley Regional Transit continues looking for part-time drivers in the Treasure Valley. Positions are 12-15 hours/week, mornings and evenings, at $15/hour. No special driver license classification required. Contact Briana for details by calling 208-258-2714.
Kuna Senior Center operates with bus services, sit-down dining and a full schedule of events and activities. Center health precautions include front desk temperature check, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers, and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.
The Kuna Senior Center bus safely runs five days a week with health precautions in place. Please reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups, drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips. Call 208-880-0556 for bus information and seat reservations.
We cannot accept any household donations. Cash donations are always appreciated and needed to support Center programs. Please, do NOT drop off donations as we are limited to disposing of them. The Idaho Youth Ranch and St. Vincent de Paul thrift stores in Meridian, as well as the Melba Valley Senior Center Cottage Thrift Shoppe, accept clean, quality household donations.
Community CA$H Bingo is Saturday evenings with doors opening 4:30 p.m. and games starting 6 p.m. Open seating; so, please, no saving tables until you are all ready to sit for play. Donate cans or packages of food to the Kuna Food Bank and receive ‘bonus Bingo’ play cards. No Saturday potluck due to health restrictions. You may bring your own snacks and foods for personal consumption and household sharing. Sodas, waters and daubers available for purchase.
If you have any questions regarding the Kuna Senior Center, please call us at 208-922-9714.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, May 31
Memorial Day
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:30 a.m. POTLUCK Lunch
Tuesday, June 1
Bus trips for medical appointments,
shopping and lunch
Bus leaves 10:15 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, June 2
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Blood pressure checks
11:45 a.m. Birthday Lunch
1 p.m. Living Well With Diabetes
Thursday, June 3
Field Trip: Nampa Train Depot [$2]
and lunch
Bus leaves 9:30 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Friday, June 4
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Haircuts
Please call 207-221-1513 to
schedule your time
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, June 5
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal foods.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (only) 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031.
Monday, May 31
Potluck lunch as Metro Meals On Wheels is closed. Please sign-up at the front desk for your dish and R.S.V.P. number coming.
Wednesday, June 2
To be announced.
Friday, June 4
To be announced.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the parking lot from 5-8 p.m. featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music! Market will run through October.
Support Center programs and operations with purchases of quality housewares and clothing from the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store. Located just off the main parking lot in the former library building. Open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and (occasional) Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call the Melba Valley Senior Center at 208-495-2168 with your questions or requests for assistance.
Melba Valley Senior Center has health precautions in place and will continue them through the next flu season. This means that disposable plates and serviceware will be used for lunches, provide hand-sanitizing stations, serve lunches at your table and maintain a building cleaning log.
The Center is open for lunches Tuesdays AND Thursdays, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m.
MEAL MENUS
Thursday, June 3
Pork chops with mushroom gravy, vegetables, salad, dessert