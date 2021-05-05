KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
We are hiring!
Kuna Senior Center seeks a paid part-time bookkeeper to help manage our volunteer Board-directed finances. Seeking someone with working experience in Microsoft Office (e.g. Word, Excel, Outlook) and QuickBooks. Salary based on qualifications and experience. Transitional training provided and paid. Apply online at the Kuna Senior Center Facebook page under the JOBS link.
We are looking for cooks and drivers for Metro Meals On Wheels, the folks handling our kitchen and dining room as well as home-delivered meals. Work Mondays-Fridays, with no evenings or weekends. Hourly salary with 11 paid holidays and health, dental and vision benefits. Contact Grant Jones 208-321-0030 or gjones@MetroMealsOnWheels.net.
Valley Regional Transit is looking for part-time drivers in the Treasure Valley. Positions are 12-15 hours/week, mornings and evenings at $15/hour. No special driver license classification required. Contact Briana for details by calling 208-258-2714.
Important May event and meal news notes:
We will NOT be hosting haircuts nor foot clinics in May due to provider schedule changes. Haircuts will be back on the June calendar, with a foot clinic planned for July.
The Center will be CLOSED Friday, May 21, due to the Kuna Hometown Festival’s carnival in the parking lot out front.
There will be NO CA$H Bingo on Saturday, May 22.
Please enjoy all the activities for Kuna Hometown Festival May 21-23!
Kuna Senior Center operates with complete bus services, sit-down dining and a full schedule of events and activities. Center health precautions include front desk temperature check, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.
The Kuna Senior Center bus safely runs five days a week with health precautions in place. Please reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups, drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips. Call 208-880-0556 for bus information and seat reservations.
Due to Covid restrictions, we cannot accept gift shop nor lending library donations. Cash donations are always appreciated to support Center programs. Please, do NOT drop off donations at our front door as we are limited to disposing of them. The Idaho Youth Ranch and St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift stores in Meridian, as well as the Melba Valley Senior Center Cottage Thrift Shoppe, accept clean, quality household donations.
Community CA$H Bingo is Saturday evenings with doors opening 4:30 p.m. and games starting 6 p.m. (except May 22!) Open seating; so, please, no saving tables until you are all ready to sit for play. Donate cans or packages of food to the Kuna Food Bank and receive ‘bonus Bingo’ play cards. No Saturday potluck due to health restrictions. You may bring your own snacks and foods for personal consumption and household sharing. Sodas, waters and daubers available for purchase.
If you have any questions regarding the Kuna Senior Center, please call us at 208-922-9714.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Sunday, May 9
Happy Mothers’ Day!
Monday, May 10
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, May 11
Medical appointments, Wal-Mart
shopping & lunch
Bus leaves 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, May 12
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. All Valley Cremation
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Thursday, May 13
Field Trip: New Plymouth Senior
Center lunch, then Honey Store
Bus leaves 10 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Friday, May 14
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, May 15
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal foods.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (only) 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, May 10
Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, Oriental vegetables, orange, wheat bread, milk
Wednesday, May 12
Mushroom Swiss burger, roasted potatoes, carrots, green salad, wheat bun, milk
Friday, May 14
Chicken club pasta salad, soup, three-bean salad, Mandarin oranges, breadstick, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center is open for lunch Thursdays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MEAL MENUS
Thursday, May 13
Lunch will feature a meat dish, vegetables, a salad and dessert.
Melba Valley Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the parking lot from 5-7 p.m. featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music! Market will run through October.
Support Center programs and operations with purchases of quality housewares and clothing from the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store. Located just off the main parking lot in the former library building. Open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and (occasional) Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call the Melba Valley Senior Center at 208-495-2168 with your questions or requests for assistance.