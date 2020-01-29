News Note: Spring Fling Senior Bazaar is coming Saturday, May 9. Vendors seeking table space, please contact Sheri at 208-941-9351.

KUNA SENIOR NEWS

Kuna Senior Center

229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714

Menus

Monday, Feb. 3

French bread sticks with berry sauce, eggs, sausage links, banana, milk

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Swedish meatballs, brown rice, broccoli, cauliflower, wheat bread, milk

Friday, Feb. 7

Liver & onion or chicken fried steaks, mashed potatoes & gravy, edamame succotash, graham crackers, wheat bread, milk

Events/Activities

Monday, Feb. 3

8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open

8:30 a.m. card tables open

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

"Senior Goldmine” Giveaways 11:45 a.m.

Lunch served 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Doctor appointments, shopping and lunch. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Friday to reserve your seat.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Blood pressure checks 11 a.m.

Birthday Lunch 12 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Field trip: Breakfast before bowling at Big Al’s. Bus leaves 10 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to reserve your seat.

Friday, Feb. 7

8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

"Circuit Breaker” 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Lunch served 12 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

4:30 p.m. Community Bingo doors open

Intermission potluck 6 p.m.

MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS Melba Valley Senior Center

115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168

MENUS

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, hash browns, pears, sweet bread, juice, milk

Thursday, Feb. 6

Lunch: Pork chops, soup of the day, mashed potatoes, peas & carrots, roll, salad bar, dessert, juice, milk

EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Center opens 7 a.m.

Breakfast served 8 a.m.

Fit & Fall Proof program 9 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Center opens 9 a.m.

Foot Clinic: Call 208-495-2774 to schedule

Fit & Fall Proof program 11 a.m.

Lunch 12 p.m.

Pinochle 1 p.m.

Live Entertainment: Jam Session 7-8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

Cottage Shoppe thrift store open 12-4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Cottage Shoppe thrift store open 12-4 p.m.

Food Pantry 1-4 p.m.

Cards 5-8 p.m

Tags

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe

Load comments