News Note: Spring Fling Senior Bazaar is coming Saturday, May 9. Vendors seeking table space, please contact Sheri at 208-941-9351.
KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Menus
Monday, Feb. 3
French bread sticks with berry sauce, eggs, sausage links, banana, milk
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Swedish meatballs, brown rice, broccoli, cauliflower, wheat bread, milk
Friday, Feb. 7
Liver & onion or chicken fried steaks, mashed potatoes & gravy, edamame succotash, graham crackers, wheat bread, milk
Events/Activities
Monday, Feb. 3
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
8:30 a.m. card tables open
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
"Senior Goldmine” Giveaways 11:45 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Doctor appointments, shopping and lunch. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Friday to reserve your seat.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Blood pressure checks 11 a.m.
Birthday Lunch 12 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Field trip: Breakfast before bowling at Big Al’s. Bus leaves 10 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to reserve your seat.
Friday, Feb. 7
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
"Circuit Breaker” 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
4:30 p.m. Community Bingo doors open
Intermission potluck 6 p.m.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
MENUS
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, hash browns, pears, sweet bread, juice, milk
Thursday, Feb. 6
Lunch: Pork chops, soup of the day, mashed potatoes, peas & carrots, roll, salad bar, dessert, juice, milk
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Center opens 7 a.m.
Breakfast served 8 a.m.
Fit & Fall Proof program 9 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Center opens 9 a.m.
Foot Clinic: Call 208-495-2774 to schedule
Fit & Fall Proof program 11 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Pinochle 1 p.m.
Live Entertainment: Jam Session 7-8:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
Cottage Shoppe thrift store open 12-4 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Cottage Shoppe thrift store open 12-4 p.m.
Food Pantry 1-4 p.m.
Cards 5-8 p.m