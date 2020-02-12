KUNA SENIOR NEWSKuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
MENUS
Monday, Feb. 17
Senior Potluck Lunch — Fried chicken provided. Bring your favorite dish, dessert & serving utensil. Plates, cups & serviceware provided.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Beef stew, Brussel sprouts, spiced apples, cornbread, milk
Friday, Feb. 21
Citrus salmon with tartar sauce, wild rice, spring blend vegetables, fresh fruit, whole wheat bread, milk
Events/Activities
Monday, Feb. 17
Presidents’ Day
10 a.m. Center doors open
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Senior Potluck Lunch served 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Field trip to Givens Hot Springs and lunch. Bus leaves 9:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to reserve your seat.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Live entertainment: Senior Jammers 11 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Field trip: Breakfast followed by craft projects at Ceramica. Bus leaves 10 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to reserve your seat.
Friday, Feb. 21
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Live entertainment: Accordion John 11 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Join us 4:30 p.m. for Community Bingo and an intermission potluck.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
MENUS
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, hash browns, pears, sweet bread, juice, milk
Thursday, Feb. 20
Lunch: Meatloaf, squash, corn, potatoes, soup of the day, salad bar, roll, dessert, milk
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Center opens 7 a.m.
Breakfast served 8 a.m.
Fit & Fall Proof program 9 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Center opens 9 a.m.
Foot Clinic — Call 208-495-2774 to schedule
Fit & Fall Prevention program 11 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Pinochle 1 p.m.
Bingo 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Cottage Shoppe open 12-4 p.m.
Cards 5 p.m.