KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-971
Kuna Senior Center is operating with full bus services, sit-down dining and a complete schedule of events and activities. Center health precautions include front desk temperature checks, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers, and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.
The Kuna Senior Center bus safely operates five days a week with health precautions in place. You must reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups/drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips.
‘Touchless’ Silent Auction fund-raising continues with a new prize for bid this month. The personal Bingo caller’s ideal gift or family night game — Deluxe Metal Bingo Cage Set, complete with automatic random ball selector, 34 different Bingo cards, color markers and easy-to-read numbers. Give your bid to front desk volunteers and they’ll record it. Winner announced Friday, Jan. 29.
Kuna Senior Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 18 for the federal holiday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day, also known as Civil Rights Day. There will be no bus service, meals nor activities.
The bus will be heading to Givens Hot Springs for the $4 “Senior Soak” on Tuesday, Jan. 19, leaving the Center at 9:30 a.m. Please reserve your seat by calling 208-880-0556.
Calling all active Bingo players. Community CA$H Bingo is Saturday evenings, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. and games starting at 6 p.m. Open seating; so, please, no saving tables until you’re ready to sit for play.
Donate cans or packages of food to the Kuna Food Bank and receive bonus Bingo play cards. While there is no potluck due to health restrictions, you may bring your own snacks and foods for personal consumption and household sharing.
What can we do for you? The Kuna Senior Center safely provides activities, bus services, field trips, foot-care clinics, haircuts, lunches and Saturday Ca$h Bingo. Is there any thing else we may be doing for local Seniors? Have a neighbor, friend or family member living in the greater Kuna area over age 60? Bring them by. Your ideas and suggestions always requested, please.
Quick reminder that due to Covid restrictions we are unable to accept gift store and lending library donations. Please do NOT drop donations at our front door as we are limited to disposing of them. The Idaho Youth Ranch thrift store in Meridian is happy to accept clean, quality household donations.
With holiday travel and family gatherings, please take precautions for your personal health and safety. COVID-19 cases are increasing in Idaho as well as surrounding states with impacts on area hospitals and health limitations.
If you have any questions regarding Kuna Senior Center, please call us at 208-922-9714.
Please call the Center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area Senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Jan. 18
Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Field Trip: Givens Hot Springs
$4 Senior Soak
Bus leaves 9:30 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat
Wednesday, Jan. 20
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Live entertainment:
Senior Jammers
11:45 a.m. Lunch
12:45 p.m. Center Board meeting
Thursday, Jan. 21
Field Trip: Ceramica & breakfast
Bus leaves 9 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat
Friday, Jan. 22
8 a.m. Center open
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Jan. 23
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal foods
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Jan. 18
Center closed for Civil Rights Day (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)
No meal services
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Salmon, wild rice, snap peas, coleslaw, wheat bread, milk
Friday, Jan. 22
Enchiladas, Mexican rice, corn, juice, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
The Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed until through the flu season with no meal service.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any senior needing assistance is encouraged to call 208-495-2168 for help.