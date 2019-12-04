KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Menus
Monday, Dec. 9
Orange chicken, rice, Midori vegetables, peaches, bread, milk
Wednesday, Dec. 11
BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, green beans, Mandarin orange-mango salad, bun, milk
Friday, Dec. 13
Oven-fried chicken, cheesy potatoes, corn, V-8 juice, roll, milk
Events/Activities
Monday, Dec. 9
8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Christmas Holiday Party and potluck lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m..
Wednesday, Dec. 11
8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
U.S. Senator Risch staff here 11 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
VFW monthly meeting 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Field trip to Eagle Senior Center for lunch. Bus leaves 10:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to schedule ride.
Friday, Dec. 13
8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Fit & Fall Proof program 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
4:30 p.m. Doors open
Holiday turkey door prize!
Community Bingo with intermission potluck 6 p.m.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
MENUS
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, eggs, hash browns, peaches, sweet bread, juice, milk
Thursday, Dec. 12
Lunch: Pork chops, Brussel sprouts, rice, applesauce, whole grain roll, applesauce cake, milk
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Senior Center opens 7 a.m.
Breakfast served 7 a.m.
Board meeting 9 a.m.
Fit & Fall Proof program 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Field trip to Idaho Botanical Garden “Winter Garden Aglow” ($8 admission). Bus leaves 6 p.m. Call 208-230-2534 by Tuesday to schedule ride.
Christmas In Melba meeting 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Fit & Fall Proof program 10 a.m.
Blood Pressure Clinic 10 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Board elections
Pinochle 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Cards 5-8 p.m.