KUNA SENIOR NEWS

Kuna Senior Center

229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714

Menus

Monday, Dec. 9

Orange chicken, rice, Midori vegetables, peaches, bread, milk

Wednesday, Dec. 11

BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, green beans, Mandarin orange-mango salad, bun, milk

Friday, Dec. 13

Oven-fried chicken, cheesy potatoes, corn, V-8 juice, roll, milk

Events/Activities

Monday, Dec. 9

8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Lunch served 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Christmas Holiday Party and potluck lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m..

Wednesday, Dec. 11

8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

U.S. Senator Risch staff here 11 a.m.

Lunch 12 p.m.

VFW monthly meeting 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Field trip to Eagle Senior Center for lunch. Bus leaves 10:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to schedule ride.

Friday, Dec. 13

8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Lunch served 12 p.m.

Fit & Fall Proof program 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

4:30 p.m. Doors open

Holiday turkey door prize!

Community Bingo with intermission potluck 6 p.m.

MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS

Melba Valley Senior Center

115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168

MENUS

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, eggs, hash browns, peaches, sweet bread, juice, milk

Thursday, Dec. 12

Lunch: Pork chops, Brussel sprouts, rice, applesauce, whole grain roll, applesauce cake, milk

EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Senior Center opens 7 a.m.

Breakfast served 7 a.m.

Board meeting 9 a.m.

Fit & Fall Proof program 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Field trip to Idaho Botanical Garden “Winter Garden Aglow” ($8 admission). Bus leaves 6 p.m. Call 208-230-2534 by Tuesday to schedule ride.

Christmas In Melba meeting 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Fit & Fall Proof program 10 a.m.

Blood Pressure Clinic 10 a.m.

Lunch 12 p.m.

Board elections

Pinochle 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Cards 5-8 p.m.

