KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
The Kuna Senior Center is OPEN Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Central District Health District restrictions in place. Virus-related precautions include: temperature check upon entry, social distancing and hand-sanitizers in place, and all touched surfaces sanitized daily.
Silent auction fund-raising is back! “Touchless” silent auction items will be located right next to our front desk. This month’s is a counter-top “Gracious Lady” stainless steel electric ‘table chef’ fryer. To bid on the item, just let the front desk volunteer know – they’ll place your name, phone number and bid amount on the list. Winning bid will be announced Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Elections of the Kuna Senior Center board of directors and officers is being held Wednesday, Sept. 23 with installations on Wednesday, Sept 30.
“Got extra pears or tomatoes?” Produce donations always welcome here for local seniors. Please place fresh fruit and vegetables on the table in the front door entryway. There are cardboard boxes available to display your produce. Thank you for the fresh donations!
Kuna Senior Center bus patrons may arrange home pick-ups and drop-offs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Tuesday medical appointments/shopping, and Thursday field trips. Riders practice social distancing, wear face coverings onboard and use hand sanitizer before boarding. Please book your seat directly with the bus driver. Call 208-880-0556 for bus questions and ride reservations.
Downtown construction continues with Main Street and Second Street open to the Center’s entrance at 229 N. Ave. B. Be aware of detours, construction equipment and dusty gravel parking lot. Please allow parking spots for Center patrons closest to the street and building entrance.
Please call the center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Sept. 28
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Medical appointments and shopping
9:30 a.m. Bus loads
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve seat.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Board installation today!
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Pool and Cards
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Friday, Oct. 2
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Oct. 3
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Center open
6 p.m. Bingo play begins
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Sept. 28
Sicilian chicken, herb pasta, carrots, green salad, wheat roll, milk
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Breaded fish, ranch beans, peas, coleslaw, wheat bread, milk
Friday, Oct. 2
Breaded chicken with country gravy and mashed potatoes, peas, wheat bread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
The Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed until further notice with no meal service.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any senior needing assistance is encouraged to call 208-495-2168 for help.