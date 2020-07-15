KUNA SENIOR NEWSKuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Bus operations RE-START Monday, July 20. Patrons may arrange pick-ups/drop-offs for Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays as well as arrange medical appointments and shopping trips for Tuesdays. Field trips remain canceled until further notice. Please call 208-992-9714 for bus questions and ride reservations.
Monthly foot-care clinics begin Monday, July 20. Seniors must call 208-853-5002 to schedule a morning appointment at the center with Julie.
Scheduled haircuts begin 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31. Call Leslie at 208-221-1513 to schedule your time.
Building occupancy is limited to 50 people; face coverings are recommended and provided. Seating limits, social distancing and hand sanitizers are in place.
Construction limits road access to the Senior Center via Second Street (off Linder Avenue) to the parking lot and building entrance at 229 N. Ave. B in downtown Kuna. Be aware of road detours, construction traffic and crowded parking lot.
Please call the center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, July 20
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
9 a.m. Foot Clinic — Please call 208-853-5002 to schedule
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Wednesday, July 22
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Friday, July 24
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, July 25
Community Cash Bingo
NO potluck; feel free to bring personal snacks. Bingo daubers, bottled water and soda are available for purchase. Donate canned items to the Kuna Food Bank for bonus play.
4:30 p.m. Center doors open
6 p.m. Bingo play begins
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Monday, Wednesday, Friday starting at 11:45 a.m. Take-out is available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange pick-up. Suggested is donation $4/age 60+; $6/under 60 and take-out; 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, July 20
Cheesy cod, brown rice, snap peas, peaches, wheat bread, milk
Wednesday, July 22
Beef and Bell Pepper Casserole, corn, Lima beans, spinach salad, French bread, milk
Friday, July 24
Chicken enchilada pasta, green beans, apples with berries & nuts, wheat tortilla, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
The center provides pick-up service for groceries, prescriptions or any thing a senior may need, with the assistance of local high school community service volunteers. Please call 208-495-2168.
Support on-going operations with donations by making purchases at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building. Open: Thursdays 10 a.m. — noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
MEAL MENUS
Meals will still be available for curbside pick-up at the center. Home delivery is available, if needed. Breakfast is 8–9 a.m. Tuesdays. Lunch is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays. Suggested donation is $4 for age 60+ and $6 for under age 60. Please call ahead with any special food requests.
Tuesday, July 21
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, waffles, bacon, hash browns, cottage cheese, sweet treat, pears, orange juice, milk
Thursday, July 23
Lunch: Pulled pork, mixed vegetables, potatoes coleslaw, sweet treat, milk