KUNA SENIOR NEWSKuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Patrons may arrange bus pick-ups and drop-offs for Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays as well as Tuesday medical appointments and shopping trips. Bus riders will practice social distancing, wear face coverings and use hand sanitizer before boarding, both of which are provided.
Field trips re-start in August! Please book your seat directly with the bus driver as clipboards are not available. Call 208-880-0556 for bus questions and ride reservations.
Haircuts are again available Friday, July 31, starting at 9:30 a.m. Please call 307-221-1513 to schedule an appointment.
The Senior Center remains open with all necessary Central Health District requirements being followed. Temperatures will be checked when entering the building and occupancy remains limited to 50 people. Face coverings are recommended and provided. Seating limits, social distancing and hand sanitizers are in place.
Construction limits road access to the Senior Center via Second Street (off Linder Avenue) to the building entrance at 229 N. Ave. B in downtown Kuna. Be aware of road detours, construction traffic and a crowded parking lot.
Please call the Senior Center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIESMonday, Aug. 3
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Senior Goldmine Giveaways
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Wednesday, Aug. 5
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Blood Pressure Checks
11:45 a.m. BIRTHDAY Lunch
Friday, Aug. 7
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Aug. 8
Community CA$H Bingo
Health restrictions prevent potlucks; feel free to bring personal snacks. Bingo daubers, bottled water and soda are available for purchase. Donate canned items to the Kuna Food Bank for free bonus play. Players must use vinyl placements to avoid daubers staining table tops.
4:30 p.m. Center doors open
6 p.m. Bingo play begins
MEAL MENUSSit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Donation $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Aug. 3
Swedish meatballs, brown rice, broccoli, cauliflower, V-8 juice, wheat bread, milk
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Pork chops with mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, applesauce, wheat bread, milk
Friday, Aug. 7
Sicilian chicken, roasted potatoes, carrots, green salad, wheat bread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
The center provides pick-up service for groceries, prescriptions or any thing a senior may need, with the assistance of local high school community service volunteers. Please call 208-495-2168.
Support on-going operations with donations by making purchases at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building. Open: Thursdays 10 a.m. — noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
MEAL MENUSMeals will still be available for curbside pick-up at the center. Home delivery is available, if needed. Breakfast is 8–9 a.m. Tuesdays. Lunch is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays. Suggested donation is $4 for age 60+ and $6 for under age 60. Please call ahead with any special food requests.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Breakfast: French toast, bacon, hash browns, cottage cheese, sweet treat, pears, orange juice, milk
Thursday, Aug. 6
Lunch: Lasagna, mixed vegetables, potatoes, coleslaw, sweet treat, milk