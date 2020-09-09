KUNA SENIOR NEWSKuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
The Kuna Senior Center is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with bus service available.
The Kuna Senior Center remains open in accordance with the Central District Health Phase 4 Idaho Rebound program. Virus-related precautions include: a temperature check upon entry, social distancing and hand-sanitizers in place, with all touch surfaces sanitized daily.
We are in a need for a part-time cook to handle lunch kitchen duties for Metro Meals on Wheels for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays here in Kuna. There is also a full-time position available for a cook desiring to add Tuesdays and Thursdays at other Metro sites. The position pays $10/hour with evenings, weekends and holidays off. Other benefits with the full-time position. Please contact Grant Jones at 208-321-0030 with your interest.
Patrons may arrange bus pick-ups and drop-offs for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as well as arrange Tuesday medical appointments and shopping trips. Bus riders must practice social distancing, wear face coverings and use hand sanitizer before boarding. Please book your seat directly with the bus driver. Call 208-880-0556 with your bus questions and ride reservations.
The Kuna Senior Center Gift Shop and the Lending Library remain closed due to pandemic restrictions. Please do NOT drop off donations at the Center as we cannot sanitize them and have no storage room. Please direct your generous donations of quality clothing, books and housewares to the Melba Valley Senior Center Cottage Shoppe, open Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You may also donate to the Meridian Idaho Youth Ranch thrift store.
Produce donations are always welcome for local seniors. Please place your fresh fruit and vegetables on the table in the front door entryway (we are unable to place food inside the Center). There are spare cardboard boxes left of the table if you want to place your produce in them. Thank you!
Downtown construction continues. Main Street and Second Street (off Linder Avenue) are both open to the Center’s entrance at 229 N. Ave. B. Be aware of detours, construction traffic and dusty parking lot.
Please call the center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Sept. 14
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Field Trip: Givens Hot Springs ($4)
9:30 a.m. Bus loads
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve your seat.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
12:45 p.m. Center Board Meeting
Thursday, Sept. 17
Field Trip: Caldwell Senior Center
10:30 a.m. Bus loads
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve your seat.
Friday, Sept. 18
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Live Entertainment: Accordion John
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Sept. 19
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Center doors open
6 p.m. Bingo play begins
Health restrictions prevent potlucks, so, please bring personal snacks. Bingo daubers, bottled waters and sodas are available for purchase. Donate canned and boxed foods to the Kuna Food Bank for free bonus play. Players are asked to use vinyl placements to avoid daubers staining table tops.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Sept. 14
French toast sticks with berry sauce, eggs, sausage links, banana, milk
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Cilantro lime chicken with black beans and rice, garden blend vegetables, spiced apples, tortilla, milk
Friday, Sept. 18
Lasagna, peas and onions, zucchini, green salad, French bread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Melba Valley Senior Center is closed until further notice with no meal service.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Any senior needing assistance is encouraged to call 208-495-2168 for help.