KUNA SENIOR NEWSKuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
The Kuna Senior Center is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with bus service available. The Center is closed Labor Day, Sept. 7.
Patrons may arrange bus pick-ups and drop-offs for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as well as arrange Tuesday medical appointments and shopping trips. Bus riders must practice social distancing, wear face coverings and use hand sanitizer before boarding. Please book your seat directly with the bus driver. Call 208-880-0556 with your bus questions and ride reservations.
The Kuna Senior Center Gift Shop and the Lending Library remain closed due to pandemic restrictions. Please do NOT drop off donations at the Center as we cannot sanitize them and have no storage room. Please direct your generous donations of quality clothing, books and housewares to the Melba Valley Senior Center Cottage Shoppe, open Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You may also donate to the Meridian Idaho Youth Ranch thrift store.
Produce donations are always welcome for local seniors. Please place your fresh fruit and vegetables on the table in the front door entryway (we are unable to place food inside the Center). There are spare cardboard boxes left of the table if you want to place your produce in them. Thank you!
Downtown construction continues. Main Street is now open in both directions and Second Street (off Linder Avenue) is open to the center’s entrance at 229 N. Ave. B. Be aware of detours, construction traffic and a dusty parking lot.
Please call the center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Sept. 7
Closed for Labor Day holiday
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Medical appointment trips and Wal-Mart shopping
9:45 a.m. Bus loads
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve your seat.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Dispatch Health presentation
11:45 a.m. Lunch
7 p.m. VFW Meeting
Thursday, Sept. 10
Field Trip: Breakfast and bowling at Pinz!
$2/game, $3/shoes
10 a.m. Bus loads
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve your seat.
Friday, Sept. 11
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Sept. 12
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Center doors open
6 p.m. Bingo play begins
Health restrictions prevent potlucks, so, please bring personal snacks. Bingo daubers, bottled waters and sodas are available for purchase. Donate canned and boxed foods to the Kuna Food Bank for free bonus play. Players are asked to use vinyl placements to avoid daubers staining table tops.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Sept. 7
Center closed for Labor Day holiday; no meal service.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Pesto Alfredo spaghetti and sausage, broccoli, carrots, green salad, French bread, milk
Friday, Sept. 11
BBQ bacon cheeseburger, roasted potatoes, green beans, green salad, wheat bun, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Melba Valley Senior Center is closed until further notice with no meal service. The Food Bank will be available Friday, Sept. 11, 5-7 p.m.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Any senior needing assistance is encouraged to call 208-495-2168 for help.