KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Kuna Senior Center annual membership drive is underway. Annual dues are a whopping $5. Same for current member renewals. If you’re not a member — or know a local senior who isn’t — stop by for a tour, enjoy a free cup of coffee or tea and pick up a new member packet. Only member requirement is being 60 years of age or older.
Current members, please remember to update your information sheet on file while renewing.
Yes, the Kuna Senior Center is OPEN Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Central Health District measures in place. We are one of two senior centers operating with bus services, sit-down dining and a full schedule of events and activities.
Virus-related precautions include front desk temperature check, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers and all touched surfaces sanitized daily.
Yes, our bus IS operating five days a week … with half capacity due to Covid restrictions. Kuna Senior Center bus patrons call 208-880-0556 for bus questions and ride reservations.
What can we do for you? The Kuna Senior Center provides activities, bus services, field trips, foot-care clinics, haircuts, lunches and Ca$h Bingo. Is there any thing else we may be doing for our local Seniors? Have a neighbor, friend or family member living in the greater Kuna area over age 60? Your ideas and suggestions are requested, please.
Silent auction fund-raising continues to help pay for programs! “Touchless” silent auction is located next to the front door. Let the front desk volunteers know and they’ll record your name, phone number and bid amount. Winning bid announced the last week day of the month.
The Center is closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. Please honor those who serve. We’re also closed Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Quick reminder that due to Covid restrictions we are unable to accept any gift store and lending library donations. Please do not drop donations at our front door as we are required to dispose of them in the trash.
Please call the center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Nov. 9
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Medical appointments & Wal-Mart shopping
9:45 a.m. Bus loads
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Center closed for Veterans Day
Please honor those who serve
7 p.m. VFW meeting
Friday, Nov. 13
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Nov. 14
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal snacks
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Nov. 9
Orange chicken, Midori vegetables, peaches, wheat bread, milk
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Closed for Veterans Day
No meal service
Friday, Nov. 13
Spaghetti & meat sauce, Italian vegetables, peaches & berries, French bread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
The Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed until through the flu season with no meal service.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any senior needing assistance is encouraged to call 208-495-2168 for help.