Annual membership drives are underway at the Kuna and Melba Valley senior centers. Only $5 for seniors over 60 years of age. Supporting events, activities, meals, field trips, exercise, thrift stores and more for local active seniors. Sign up or renew your membership today!
KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
MenusMonday, Dec. 30
Chicken bacon ranch casserole, country trio vegetables, green salad, peach crisp, bread, milk
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Center closed
Happy New Year!
Friday, Jan. 3
Swiss mushroom chicken, whole wheat pasta, Venetian vegetables, green salad, bread, milk
Events/Activities
Monday, Dec. 30
8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Live Entertainment: Elvis 11 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Doctor appointments, shopping and lunch. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to schedule ride.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Center closed
Happy New Year
Thursday, Jan. 2
Field trip to Boise Art Museum and lunch. Bus leaves 9:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to schedule ride.
Friday, Jan. 3
8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Financial Advisor Lamar Settlemeire 11 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4
4:30 p.m. Community Bingo doors open
Intermission potluck 6 p.m.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
MENUS
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Breakfast: Biscuits & gravy, bacon, eggs, hash browns, sweet bread, juice, milk
Thursday, Jan. 2
Lunch: Meat, vegetables, potatoes, fruit, whole grain roll, milk
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Senior Center opens 7 a.m.
Breakfast served 8 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof program 9 a.m.
Senior Goldmine giveaway event
Hot wing fundraiser $5/pound
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Center closed — Happy New Year!
Thursday, Jan. 2
Center opens 9 a.m.
Fit & Fall Proof program 10 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Pinochle 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Cards 5-8 p.m.