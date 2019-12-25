Annual membership drives are underway at the Kuna and Melba Valley senior centers. Only $5 for seniors over 60 years of age. Supporting events, activities, meals, field trips, exercise, thrift stores and more for local active seniors. Sign up or renew your membership today!

KUNA SENIOR NEWS

Kuna Senior Center

229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714

MenusMonday, Dec. 30

Chicken bacon ranch casserole, country trio vegetables, green salad, peach crisp, bread, milk

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Center closed

Happy New Year!

Friday, Jan. 3

Swiss mushroom chicken, whole wheat pasta, Venetian vegetables, green salad, bread, milk

Events/Activities

Monday, Dec. 30

8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Live Entertainment: Elvis 11 a.m.

Lunch served 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Doctor appointments, shopping and lunch. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to schedule ride.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Center closed

Happy New Year

Thursday, Jan. 2

Field trip to Boise Art Museum and lunch. Bus leaves 9:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to schedule ride.

Friday, Jan. 3

8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Financial Advisor Lamar Settlemeire 11 a.m.

Lunch served 12 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

4:30 p.m. Community Bingo doors open

Intermission potluck 6 p.m.

MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS

Melba Valley Senior Center

115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168

MENUS

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Breakfast: Biscuits & gravy, bacon, eggs, hash browns, sweet bread, juice, milk

Thursday, Jan. 2

Lunch: Meat, vegetables, potatoes, fruit, whole grain roll, milk

EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Senior Center opens 7 a.m.

Breakfast served 8 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof program 9 a.m.

Senior Goldmine giveaway event

Hot wing fundraiser $5/pound

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Center closed — Happy New Year!

Thursday, Jan. 2

Center opens 9 a.m.

Fit & Fall Proof program 10 a.m.

Lunch 12 p.m.

Pinochle 1 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Cards 5-8 p.m.

