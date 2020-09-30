KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Newly-elected Kuna Senior Center board of directors and officers will be installed Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Kuna Senior Center is OPEN Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Central District Health restrictions in place. Virus-related precautions include temperature check, social distancing, sanitizers and all touched surfaces sanitized daily.
Kuna Senior Center bus patrons may arrange home pick-ups and drop-offs Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays as well as Tuesday medical appointments/shopping and Thursday field trips. Riders practice social distancing, wear face coverings onboard and use hand sanitizer before boarding. Please book your seat directly with the bus driver. Call 208-880-0556 for bus questions and ride reservations.
“Got extra pears or tomatoes?” Produce donations are always welcome here for local seniors. Please place fresh fruit and vegetables on the table in the front door entryway. There are cardboard boxes available to display your produce. Thank you for the fresh donations!
There WILL BE Community Ca$h Bingo on Saturday, Oct. 3 with the cancellation of this year’s Kuna Days.
Downtown construction continues with Main Street and Second Street open to the Center’s entrance at 229 N. Ave. B. Be aware of detours, construction equipment and dusty gravel parking lot. Please allow parking spots for Center patrons closest to the street and building entrance.
Please call the center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Oct. 5
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Senior Goldmine Giveaway
12 p.m. Lunch
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Medical appointments and shopping
10:15 a.m. Bus loads
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve your seat
Wednesday, Oct. 7
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Pool and Cards
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Blood Pressure Check
11:45 a.m. Birthday Lunch
Thursday, Oct. 8
Field Trip: Ceramica and breakfast
See driver and/or call 208-880-0556 to reserve your seat
9 a.m. Bus loads
Friday, Oct. 9
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Oct. 10
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal snacks
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Oct. 5
Ham & pineapple, sweet potatoes, Capri blend vegetables, Graham crackers, wheat bread, milk
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Cheeseburger meatloaf, macaroni & cheese, green beans, citrus salad, wheat roll, milk
Friday, Oct. 9
Crunch tuna casserole, winter blend vegetables, stewed tomatoes, whole grain roll, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
The Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed until further notice with no meal service.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any senior needing assistance is encouraged to call 208-495-2168 for help.