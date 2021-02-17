KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-971
What can we do for you? The Kuna Senior Center safely provides activities, bus services, field trips, foot-care clinics, haircuts, lunches and Saturday Ca$h Bingo. Is there anything else we may be doing for local Seniors? Have a neighbor, friend or family member living in the greater Kuna area over age 60? Bring them by for free coffee and a tour. Your ideas and suggestions are always requested, please.
Quick reminder: Due to Covid restrictions we are unable to accept gift shop and lending library donations. Your cash donations are always appreciated supporting Center programs. Please do NOT drop donations off at our front door as we are limited to disposing of them. The Idaho Youth Ranch and St. Vincent de Paul thrift stores in Meridian are happy to accept clean, quality household donations.
Kuna Senior Center is seeking an area health care provider to schedule a local COVID-19 vaccination clinic. While there are few providers supplying “shots” and vaccine supplies remain limited, we’re doing the best we can to find a health partner to host a clinic here. Updates will appear in Kuna-Melba News and on the Kuna Senior Center FaceBook page.
Kuna Senior Center operates with complete bus services, sit-down dining and a complete schedule of events and activities. Center health precautions include front desk temperature checks, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.
The Kuna Senior Center bus safely operates five days a week with health precautions in place. You must reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups/drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips.
“Touchless” Silent Auction fund-raising continues with a new prize for bid in February. A nicely-designed “rack” would work as a platter display in a kitchen or as a file-folder for a desk/home office. Give your bid to front desk volunteers and they’ll record it. Winner will be announced Friday, Feb. 26.
Flex-Stretch exercises take place 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays (when there is no live entertainment). Bring your own stretch band or we’ll provide you one. Safe and body-friendly exercises, keeping senior legs and arms loose and limber. Another good reason to join in the fun at Kuna Senior Center.
We continue seeking renewal dues from folks. Please post your $5 annual dues to the Center and update your emergency contact sheet for our files.
Community CA$H Bingo is scheduled for Saturday evenings, with doors opening 4:30 p.m. and games starting 6 p.m. Open seating, so, please, no saving tables until you’re ready to sit for play. Donate cans or packages of food to the Kuna Food Bank and receive bonus Bingo play cards. There is no Saturday potluck due to health restrictions. You may bring your own snacks and foods for personal consumption and household sharing. Sodas and water are available for purchase.
Kuna Senior Center seeks a relief CA$H Bingo caller for an occasional Saturday night. Yes, it’s a PAYING gig and helps our full-time crew with some relief assistance. Interested in calling Bingo? You must know the letters B-I-N-G-O, numbers 1-75 and be available one Saturday evening a month! Please contact our Bingo manager, Corey Drake, by leaving a message at the Center by calling 208-922-9714.
If you have any questions regarding the Kuna Senior Center, please call us at 208-922-9714.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Feb. 22
8 a.m. Center opens
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
9 a.m.–Noon Foot Clinic
Please call 208-853-5002
to reserve your time.
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Medical appointments, Bi-Mart
shopping & lunch
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
8 a.m. Center opens
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Thursday, Feb. 25
Field Trip: Ceramica projects
after breakfast at KJ’s
Bus leaves 9 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Friday, Feb. 26
8 a.m. Center opens
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
9:30 a.m.-Noon Haircuts
Call 307-221-1513 to schedule.
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Feb. 27
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal foods.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Feb. 22
Chicken & rice casserole, garden-blend vegetables, peaches, graham crackers, wheat bread, milk
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Oven-fried chicken, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, V-8 juice, wheat roll, milk
Friday, Feb. 26
Cheesy cod, brown rice, snap peas, peaches, wheat bread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed until further notice with no meal services.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any senior needing assistance is encouraged to call 208-495-2168 for help.