KUNA SENIOR NEWSKuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Kuna Senior Center will re-open Monday, June 1 with a limited weekday schedule. Center activities 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays include cards, pool, free Bingo and lunch. Building occupancy will be limited to 50 people, with cloth face coverings recommended and provided at no-cost. Social distancing practices and hand sanitizer dispensers will be in place and available.
Bus service will resume with limited pick-ups/returns and available for six passengers only on a first-come first-served basis on Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays. Bus riders are required to wear face coverings (provided at no-cost) and use provided hand sanitizer prior to boarding. Please call 208-880-0556 with questions and to make bus reservations.
Field trips, special events, full bus service and Saturday night Bingo at the Kuna Senior Center remain closed or limited. Community Cash Bingo is scheduled to re-open Saturday, June 20, with posted limitations and safe-health practices in place. Please call the Senior Center regarding any senior in the Kuna area needing assistance at 208-922-9714.
Construction continues to limit road access to the Senior Center via Second Street (off Linder) to the parking lot and building entrance at 229 N. Ave. B in downtown Kuna. Be aware of road detours, construction traffic and crowded parking lot.
MEAL MENUSSit-down lunch and beverage service will be available Mondays–Wednesdays–Fridays noon to 1 p.m. Take-out is available for anyone not desiring indoor dining; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange pick-up. Suggested donation is $4/age 60+, $6/under 60, a 10-meal coupon book is $35. Please provide exact change or a Metro Meals On Wheels coupon.
Home-delivered meals continue from Meals On Wheels. Anyone desiring home delivery, please call 208-321-0031 to discuss eligibility and cost.
Monday, June 1
Turkey-bacon wrap, soup, carrot salad, tropical fruit, milk
Wednesday, June 3
Herb salmon, rice Pilaf, broccoli, coleslaw, wheat roll, milk
Friday, June 5
Swedish meatballs, brown rice, broccoli, cauliflower, wheat bread, V-8 juice, milk
The Kuna Food Bank serves residents living in the Kuna School District as a resource for canned goods and dry staples. Contact the Kuna United Methodist Church at 208-922-4745 for details.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Senior Center provides pick-up service for groceries, prescriptions or anything you many need to help limit your exposure to the virus.
Help support operations by making purchases at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off our main parking lot in the old library building. Anything else you need assistance with? Please call 208-495-2168
MEAL MENUSMeals will still be available for curbside pick-up at the center. Home delivery is available, if needed. Breakfast is 8–9 a.m. Tuesdays. Lunch is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays. Suggested donation is $4 for age 60+ and $6 for under age 60. Please call ahead with any special food requests.
June 2 and June 4 meal menus were unavailable at press time.