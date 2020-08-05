KUNA SENIOR NEWSKuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Patrons may arrange bus pick-ups & drop-offs for Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays as well as arrange Tuesday medical appointments and shopping trips. Bus riders will practice social distancing, wear face coverings and use hand sanitizer before boarding, both of which are provided.
Field trips re-start Thursday, Aug. 13 to Cleo’s Nature Walk and lunch at Buck’s! Please book your seat directly with the bus driver as clipboards are not available. Call 208-880-0556 with your bus questions and ride reservations.
A foot clinic is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Please call 208-853-5002 to schedule your time.
Haircuts can be scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28 starting at 9:30 a.m. Please call 307-221-1513 to schedule an appointment.
The Senior Center follows all necessary Central Health District pandemic restrictions. Temperatures are checked when entering the building. Occupancy is limited to 50 people. Face coverings are strongly recommended and provided. Seating limits, social distancing and hand sanitizers are in place.
SPECIAL NOTE: The Kuna Senior Center Gift Shop is closed and cleared out due to health restrictions. Please, do NOT drop off donations as there is no storage room for them. Direct your generous donations of quality clothing and housewares to the Melba Valley Senior Center Cottage Shoppe (Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or the Meridian thrift store locations of the Idaho Youth Ranch and St. Vincent de Paul.
Speaking of donations, the Senior Center recently received $500 from American Mountain Credit Union through their “Pay It Forward” program featured on KBOI Channel 2 TV. News anchor Brent Hunsaker and his cameraman spent half a day at the Senior Center filming the bus service, pool, pinochle and Bingo players with a focus on seniors being able to safely socialize. All cash donations are greatly appreciated and help fund our daily activities and services.
Downtown construction continues impacting road access to the Senior Center. Main Street is now open in both directions, with the best route via Second Street (off Linder Avenue) to the building entrance at 229 N. Ave. B. Be aware of detours, construction traffic and a dusty parking lot.
Please call the Senior Center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIESMonday, Aug. 10
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Wal-Mart shopping trip. Call 208-880-0556 to reserve your seat.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
7 p.m. VFW Meeting
Thursday, Aug. 13
Field trip to Cleo’s Nature Walk and lunch at Buck’s. Bus leaves 9:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 to reserve your seat.
Friday, Aug. 14
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Aug. 15
Community CA$H Bingo
Health restrictions prevent potlucks; feel free to bring personal snacks. Bingo daubers, bottled water and soda are available for purchase. Donate canned items to the Kuna Food Bank for free bonus play. Players must use vinyl placements to avoid daubers staining table tops.
4:30 p.m. Center doors open
6 p.m. Bingo play begins
MEAL MENUSSit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Donation $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Aug. 10
BBQ beef, baked beans, Normandy blend vegetables, wheat bun, milk
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Tuna salad sandwich, three-bean salad, tropical fruit, wheat bread, milk
Friday, Aug. 14
Chili-baked potato, green beans, apples & berries, juice, wheat roll, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Please bless our mess as the Melba Valley Senior Center building remains closed with floor re-covering and kitchen work underway.
The center provides pick-up service for groceries, prescriptions or any thing a senior may need, with the assistance of local high school community service volunteers. Please call 208-495-2168.
Support on-going operations with donations by making purchases at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building. Open: Thursdays 10 a.m. — noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
MEAL MENUSMeals will still be available for curbside pick-up at the center. Home delivery is available, if needed. Breakfast is 8–9 a.m. Tuesdays. Lunch is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays. Suggested donation is $4 for age 60+ and $6 for under age 60. Please call ahead with any special food requests.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, hash browns, cottage cheese, sweet treat, fruit, orange juice, milk
Thursday, Aug. 13
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, mixed vegetables, potatoes, coleslaw, sweet treat, milk