KUNA SENIOR NEWS

Kuna Senior Center

229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714

Building occupancy remains limited to 50 people, with cloth face coverings recommended and provided. Social distancing practices and hand sanitizer dispensers are in place and available.

Monthly foot-care clinics begin Monday, July 20. Seniors must call 208-853-5002 to schedule a morning appointment at the center with Julie.

Scheduled haircuts begin 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31. Call Leslie at 208-221-1513 to schedule your time.

Card and pool players? Tables open Monday-Wednesday-Friday mornings. 8-Ball, 9-Ball and single-deck pinochle are always looking for players. Check it out.

Bus operations are temporarily suspended. Please call 208-992-9714 for bus questions and updates.

Construction limits road access to the Senior Center via Second Street (off Linder Avenue) to the parking lot and building entrance at 229 N. Ave. B in downtown Kuna. Be aware of road detours, construction traffic and crowded parking lot.

Please call the center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.

EVENTS/ACTIVITIESMonday, July 13

8 a.m. Center doors open

8 a.m. Cards and Pool

10 a.m. Free Bingo

12 p.m. Lunch

Wednesday, July 15

8 a.m. Center doors open

8 a.m. Cards and Pool

10 a.m. Free Bingo

11 a.m. Senior Jammers live music

12 p.m. Lunch

12:45 p.m. Center Board Meeting

Friday, July 17

8 a.m. Center doors open

8 a.m. Cards and Pool

10 a.m. Free Bingo

11 a.m. Accordion John live music

12 p.m. Lunch

Saturday, July 18

Community Cash Bingo

NO potluck; feel free to bring personal snacks. Bottled water and soda are available for purchase. Donate canned items to the Kuna Food Bank for bonus play.

4:30 p.m. Center doors open

6 p.m. Bingo play begins

MEAL MENUSSit-down lunch and beverage service is available Monday & Wednesday this week noon to 12:30 p.m. Take-out is available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange pick-up. Suggested is donation $4/age 60+; $6/under 60 and take-out; 10-meal coupon book $35.

Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.

Monday, July 13

White chicken chili, corn, peaches, cornbread, milk

Wednesday, July 15

NEW: Tuscan tuna salad, watermelon slices, fruit & Jell-O, breadstick, milk

Friday, July 17

Biscuits & sausage gravy, eggs, green beans, spiced apples, orange juice, milk

MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center

115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168

Please bless our mess as the Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed with floor re-covering and kitchen work now underway.

The center provides pick-up service for groceries, prescriptions or any thing a senior may need, with the assistance of local high school community service volunteers. Please call 208-495-2168.

Support on-going operations with donations by making purchases at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building. Open: Thursdays 10 a.m. — noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.

MEAL MENUSMeals will still be available for curbside pick-up at the center. Home delivery is available, if needed. Breakfast is 8–9 a.m. Tuesdays. Lunch is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays. Suggested donation is $4 for age 60+ and $6 for under age 60. Please call ahead with any special food requests.

Tuesday, July 14

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, French toast, bacon, hash browns, cottage cheese, sweet bread, pears, orange juice, milk

Thursday, July 16

Lunch: Baked chicken, corn, carrots, potatoes, coleslaw, sweet treat, milk

