KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
What can we do for you? The Kuna Senior Center safely provides activities, bus services, live entertainment, free weekday Bingo, field trips, blood pressure checks, foot-care clinics, haircuts, lunches and Saturday CA$H Bingo. Is there any thing else we could be doing for local Seniors? Do you have a neighbor, friend or family member living in the greater Kuna area over age 60? Stop by for a free cup of coffee and a tour. Your ideas and suggestions are always appreciated.
The City of Kuna has installed new parking curbs and signs in the gravel lot across the Center on North Avenue B. Please note the marked parking spaces are for ‘senior’ parking Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays 8 a.m.-1 p.m. We have a number of local seniors with mobility issues who appreciate being able to park closer to the entrance. The paved lot next to the Senior Center is used five days a week for open hours and bus trips. Please use street parking with our neighboring businesses and the vast spaces available in the gravel lot across the street.
Your best bet for scheduling a Covid vaccination remains the Central District Health website: crushthecurveidaho.com/idaho-vaccine-locations-central-health-district. You may also speak to a live person for scheduling assistance at 208-391-7036.
The Kuna Senior Center submitted paperwork to Saint Alphonsus Medical for an indoor Covid vaccination clinic in our Covid-safe building. Stand by for updates!
Due to Covid restrictions, we will not accept gift shop nor lending library donations. Your cash donations are always appreciated to support Center programs. Please, do NOT drop off donations at our front door as we are limited to disposing of them. The Idaho Youth Ranch and St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift stores in Meridian as well as the Melba Valley Senior Center Cottage Thrift Shoppe accept clean, quality household donations.
Ada County is NOT scheduling “Circuit Breaker” outreach programs at any area senior centers. Seniors seeking the property tax benefit need to go online, print out the forms, fill them out, mail them to the County and call to set up a phone consultation. Ada County “Circuit Breaker” instructions and forms may be found at: adacounty.id.gov/assessor.
Kuna Senior Center operates with complete bus services, sit-down dining and a full schedule of events and activities. Center health precautions include front desk temperature checks, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.
The Kuna Senior Center bus safely runs five days a week with health precautions in place. You must reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups, drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips. Call 208-880-0556 for bus information and seat reservations.
Flex-Stretch exercises take place 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays (when live entertainment is not scheduled). Bring your own stretch band or we’ll provide one for you. These are safe and body-friendly exercises for keeping senior legs and arms loose and limber. Another good reason to join Kuna Senior Center.
Community CA$H Bingo occurs every Saturday with doors opening 4:30 p.m. and games starting 6 p.m. Open seating; so, please, no saving tables until you’re all ready to sit for play. Donate cans or packages of food to the Kuna Food Bank and receive ‘bonus Bingo’ play cards. There is still no Saturday potluck due to health restrictions. You may bring your own snacks and foods for personal consumption and household sharing. Sodas and water are available for purchase.
Information about the Kuna and Melba senior centers may be found on page two of the KUNA-MELBA NEWS. You may also see monthly schedules, menus and other information on both centers’ Facebook pages. We also post monthly calendars and important updates (e.g. weather closures) on Nextdoor.com under the ‘Sagwon’ neighborhood. The City of Kuna website (kunacity.id.gov) and Facebook page include Center calendars and updates. Printed copies of monthly event and menu calendars are posted in the Kuna Senior Center entryway as well as our front desk.
If you have any questions regarding the Kuna Senior Center, please call us at 208-922-9714.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, March 29
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, March 30
Field Trip: Givens Hot Springs
Senior Soak ($4) & lunch
9:30 a.m. Bus leaves
Call 208-880-0556 to
reserve a seat.
Wednesday, March 31
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11 a.m. Joski Insurance:
Medicare Information
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Thursday, April 1
Happy April Fools’ Day
Field Trip: Caldwell Senior Center
for lunch ($5)
Bus leaves 10:30 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to
reserve a seat.
Friday, April 2
Good Friday
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, April 3
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal foods.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (only) 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, March 29
Polish sausage & sauerkraut, ranch beans, green beans, wheat bun, juice, milk
Wednesday, March 31
Cheeseburger wrap, roasted potatoes, corn, tortilla, juice, milk
Friday, April 2
Lemon-herb cod, broccoli, rice Pilaf, green salad & dressing, bread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed until further notice with no meal services.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Call the Melba Valley Senior Center at 208-495-2168 with your questions or requests for assistance.