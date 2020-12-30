KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-971
Kuna Senior Center remains OPEN Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Ada County and Central District Health measures in place. We’re operating with bus services, sit-down dining and a full schedule of events and activities.
Center health precautions include front desk temperature checks, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers, and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.
With holiday travel and family gatherings, please take precautions for your personal health and safety. COVID-19 cases are increasing in Idaho as well as surrounding states with impacts on area hospitals and increasing health limitations.
If you have any questions regarding Center scheduled activities, please call us at 208-922-9714.
The Kuna Senior Center bus safely operates five days a week with health precautions in place. You must reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups/drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips.
The bus will be going to the Caldwell Senior Center Dec. 31 for lunch and to see how another ‘open’ senior center is operating in the Treasure Valley. Call 208-880-0556 for bus questions and ride reservations.
The Kuna Senior Center is closed this Friday for New Year’s Day.
Kuna Senior Center annual membership drive is underway. Annual dues are $5 for new and current member renewals. If you’re not a member — or know a local senior who isn’t — stop by for a tour, enjoy a free cup of coffee or tea and pick up a new member packet. Only member requirement is being 60 years of age or older.
Current members, please update your information sheet and emergency contact on file when renewing.
Are you — or some one you know — an avid Bingo player? Community CA$H Bingo is Saturday evenings, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. and gaming at 6 p.m. Open seating; so, please, no saving tables until you’re ready to sit for play.
Donate cans or packages of food for the Kuna Food Bank and receive bonus Bingo play cards. While there is no potluck due to health restrictions; you may bring your own snacks for personal consumption.
What can we do for you? The Kuna Senior Center safely provides activities, bus services, field trips, foot-care clinics, haircuts, lunches and Saturday Ca$h Bingo. Is there any thing else we may be doing for local Seniors? Have a neighbor, friend or family member living in the greater Kuna area over age 60? Bring them by. Your ideas and suggestions are always requested, please.
Quick reminder that due to Covid restrictions we are unable to accept gift store or lending library donations. Please do NOT drop donations at our front door as we are limited to disposing of them.
Please call the Center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area Senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Jan. 4
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:30 a.m. Senior Goldmine
Giveaway Drawings
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Medical appointments & shopping
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Blood Pressure Checks
11:45 a.m. Birthday Lunch
Thursday, Jan. 7
Field Trip: Idaho Military Museum
and lunch [$ donation]
Bus leaves 10 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Friday, Jan. 8
8 a.m. Center open
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Jan. 9
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal snacks.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Jan. 4
Country-fried steak & gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, graham crackers, wheat bread, milk
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Chicken stew, Capri vegetables, peaches & berries, wheat roll, milk
Friday, Jan. 8
Polish sausage & sauerkraut, baked beans, dilled carrots, orange, bun, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
The Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed until through the flu season with no meal service.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any senior needing assistance is encouraged to call 208-495-2168 for help.