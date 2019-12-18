KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
MenusMonday, Dec. 23
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, beets, pineapple, roll, milk
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Center closed — No meals served — Merry Christmas
Friday, Dec. 27
Cheeseburger soup, corn, chocolate cherry crisp, biscuit, milk
Events/Activities
Monday, Dec. 23
8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Copper Springs Crafts with Mandy 11 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Doctor appointments and Bi-Mart shopping. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to schedule a ride.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Center closed — Merry Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 26
Field trip: Breakfast and Big Al’s bowling. Bus leaves 10:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to schedule a ride.
Friday, Dec. 27
8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
4:30 p.m. Community Bingo doors open
Intermission potluck 6 p.m.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
MENUS
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Breakfast: French toast, bacon, eggs, hashbrowns, peaches, sweet bread, juice, milk
Thursday, Dec. 26
Center closed
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Dec. 23
Field trip to Indian Creek Holiday Lights. Bus leaves 6 p.m. Call 208-495-2168 by Friday, Dec. 20 to reserve a seat.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Senior Center opens 7 a.m.
Breakfast served 8 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof program 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Center closed — Merry Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 26
Center closed
Saturday, Dec. 28
Cards 5-8 p.m.