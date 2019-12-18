KUNA SENIOR NEWS

Kuna Senior Center

229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714

MenusMonday, Dec. 23

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, beets, pineapple, roll, milk

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Center closed — No meals served — Merry Christmas

Friday, Dec. 27

Cheeseburger soup, corn, chocolate cherry crisp, biscuit, milk

Events/Activities

Monday, Dec. 23

8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Copper Springs Crafts with Mandy 11 a.m.

Lunch served 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Doctor appointments and Bi-Mart shopping. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to schedule a ride.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Center closed — Merry Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 26

Field trip: Breakfast and Big Al’s bowling. Bus leaves 10:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to schedule a ride.

Friday, Dec. 27

8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Lunch served 12 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

4:30 p.m. Community Bingo doors open

Intermission potluck 6 p.m.

MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center

115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168

MENUS

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Breakfast: French toast, bacon, eggs, hashbrowns, peaches, sweet bread, juice, milk

Thursday, Dec. 26

Center closed

EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Monday, Dec. 23

Field trip to Indian Creek Holiday Lights. Bus leaves 6 p.m. Call 208-495-2168 by Friday, Dec. 20 to reserve a seat.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Senior Center opens 7 a.m.

Breakfast served 8 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof program 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Center closed — Merry Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 26

Center closed

Saturday, Dec. 28

Cards 5-8 p.m.

