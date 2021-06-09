KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Kuna Senior Center operates with bus services, sit-down dining and a full schedule of events and activities. Center health precautions continue with front desk temperature check, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.
The Kuna Senior Center bus safely runs five days a week with federal-mandated health precautions. Please reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups, drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips. Call 208-880-0556 for bus information and seat reservations.
Donated breads and bakery items continue with new items arriving Fridays. Please remember the donation bucket to assist Kuna Nazarene Church paying for fuel to the folk doing the weekly multiple-store pick-ups.
We still cannot accept household donations. Cash donations are always appreciated and needed to support Center programs. Please, do NOT drop off donations nor leave them outside our building as we are limited to disposing of them, which may incur handling costs. Options include Idaho Youth Ranch and St. Vincent de Paul thrift stores in Meridian as well as the Melba Valley Senior Center Cottage Thrift Shoppe. All these locations accept clean, quality household donations.
Local jobs are available. Please share with folks seeking employment!
We need cooks and drivers for Metro Meals On Wheels. These folks handle our kitchen, dining room and home-delivered meals. Work Mondays through Fridays; no evenings nor weekends. Hourly salary plus eleven paid holidays, health, dental and vision benefits. Contact Grant Jones at 208-321-0030 or gjones@MetroMealsOnWheels.net.
Valley Regional Transit looking for part-time drivers in the Treasure Valley. Positions are 12-15 hours/week, mornings and evenings, at $15/hour. No special driver license classification required. Contact Briana for details by calling 208-258-2714.
Community CA$H Bingo sees expanding crowds and payouts! No reservations necessary on Saturday evenings with doors opening 4:30 p.m. and games starting 6 p.m. Open seating; so, please, no saving tables until you are all ready to sit for play. Donate cans or packages of food to the Kuna Food Bank and receive ‘bonus Bingo’ playing cards. No Saturday potluck due to health restrictions. You may bring your own snacks and foods for personal consumption and household sharing. Sodas, waters and daubers are available for purchase.
If you have any questions regarding the Kuna Senior Center, please call us at 208-922-9714.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, June 14
Flag Day
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, June 15
Field trip: Givens Hot Springs
Senior Soak [$5] then lunch
Bus leaves 9:30 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, June 16
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
1 p.m. Living Well With Diabetes
Board Meeting moved to June 23
Thursday, June 17
Field Trip: Idaho City Senior Center
Lunch [$5] then ice cream parlor
Bus leaves 10 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Friday, June 18
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, June 19
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal foods.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (only) 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031.
Monday, June 14
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, beets, pineapple, wheat roll, milk
Wednesday, June 16
Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, Oriental vegetables, Mandarin oranges, wheat roll, milk
Friday, June 18
Polish sausage & sauerkraut, baked beans, carrots, juice, wheat bun, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center has health precautions in place and will continue them through the next flu season. This means that disposable plates and serviceware will be used for lunches, provide hand-sanitizing stations will be provided, lunches will be served at your table and a building cleaning log will be maintained.
The Center is open for lunches. The Center is open for lunches Thursdays 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday lunches to begin June 22. There are no requirements to make lunch reservations!
Melba Valley Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the parking lot from 5-8 p.m. featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music! Market will run through October.
Support Center programs and operations with purchases of quality housewares and clothing from the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store. Located just off the main parking lot in the former library building. Open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and (occasional) Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call the Melba Valley Senior Center at 208-495-2168 with your questions or requests for assistance.
MEAL MENUS
Thursday, June 12
Chicken enchiladas, vegetables, salad, dessert