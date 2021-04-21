KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
UPDATE: The COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for May 4 has been CANCELLED by Saint Alphonsus Health Systems due to vaccine issues. You may schedule a vaccination at other sites by calling 208-367-4482.
Kuna Senior Center operates with complete bus services, sit-down dining and a full schedule of events and activities. Center health precautions include front desk temperature check, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.
The Kuna Senior Center bus safely runs five days a week with health precautions in place. Please reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups, drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips. Call 208-880-0556 for bus information and seat reservations
Due to Covid restrictions, we cannot accept gift shop nor lending library donations. Cash donations are always appreciated to support Center programs. Please, do NOT drop off donations at our front door as we are limited to disposing of them. The Idaho Youth Ranch and St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift stores in Meridian, as well as the Melba Valley Senior Center Cottage Thrift Shoppe, accept clean, quality household donations.
Community CA$H Bingo happens Saturday evenings with doors opening 4:30 p.m. and games starting 6 p.m. Open seating; so, please, no saving tables until you’re all ready to sit for play. Donate cans or packages of food to the Kuna Food Bank and receive ‘bonus Bingo’ play cards. No Saturday potluck due to health restrictions. You may bring your own snacks and foods for personal consumption and household sharing. Sodas, waters and daubers are available for purchase.
If you have any questions regarding the Kuna Senior Center, please call us at 208-922-9714.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, April 26
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, April 27
Medical appointments, Bi-Mart
shopping and lunch
Call 208-880-0556
to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, April 28
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Thursday, April 29
Field Trip: Breakfast at Orchard House
then St. Chapelle Wine-Tasting
Bus leaves 10 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Friday, April 30
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
9 a.m. – Noon Haircuts [$5]
Call 307-221-1513 to schedule a time.
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, May 1
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal foods.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (only) 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, April 26
Pesto Alfredo spaghetti & sausage, broccoli, peaches, fresh fruit, French bread, milk
Wednesday, April 28
Honey mustard chicken salad, soup, cottage cheese, Mandarin oranges, breadsticks, V-8 juice, milk
Friday, April 30
Chicken & pasta casserole, garden vegetables, peaches, graham crackers, wheat bread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center is open for lunches Thursdays 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Melba Valley Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the parking lot from 5–7 p.m. featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music! Market will run April–October.
Support Center programs and operations with purchases of quality housewares and clothing from the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store. Located just off the main parking lot in the former library building. Open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and (occasional) Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Call the Melba Valley Senior Center at 208-495-2168 with your questions or requests for assistance.