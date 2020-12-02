KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Kuna Senior Center remains OPEN Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Central District Health measures in place, operating with bus services, sit-down dining and full schedule of events and activities.
Health precautions include front desk temperature checks, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers, and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.
With holiday travel and family gatherings, please take precautions for your personal health and safety. COVID-19 cases are increasing in Idaho as well as surrounding states with impacts on area hospitals and increasing health limitations.
If you have any questions about the Center’s scheduled activities, please call us at 208-922-9714.
The Kuna Senior Center bus operates five days a week. You must reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups/drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips. Patrons may call 208-880-0556 for bus questions and ride reservations.
Kuna Senior Center annual membership drive is underway. Annual dues are a whopping $5 for new and current member renewals. If you’re not a member — or know a local senior who isn’t — stop by for a tour, enjoy a free cup of coffee or tea and pick up a new member packet. Only member requirement is being 60 years of age or older.
Current members, please update your information sheet on file when renewing.
Are you — or some one you know — an avid Bingo player? Community CA$H Bingo is Saturday evenings, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. and gaming at 6 p.m. Open seating; so, please, no saving tables until you’re ready to sit for play.
Bring cans or packages of food for the Kuna Food Bank and you’ll receive a couple of bonus Bingo play cards. While there is no potluck due to health restrictions, you may bring your own snacks for personal consumption.
Silent auction fund-raising continues to help pay for programs! “Touchless” silent auction is located next to the front door. This month it’s a Proctor-Silex two-slice Durable toaster with shade selector, crumb tray and auto-shutoff. Front desk volunteers will record your name, phone number and bid amount. Winning bid announced Dec. 31.
What can we do for you? The Kuna Senior Center provides activities, bus services, field trips, foot-care clinics, haircuts, lunches and Ca$h Bingo. Is there any thing else we may be doing for local Seniors? Have a neighbor, friend or family member living in the greater Kuna area over age 60? Bring them by. Your ideas and suggestions always requested, please.
The Center is closed Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday. Please safely enjoy your family time together.
Quick reminder that due to Covid restrictions we are unable to accept any gift store or lending library donations. Please do NOT drop donations at our front door as we are limited to disposing of them in the trash.
Please call the center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Dec. 7
8 a.m. Center opens
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:30 a.m. Senior Goldmine Giveaways
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Bus leaves 10:30 a.m.
Medical appointments and Wal-Mart shopping trip.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
8 a.m. Center opens
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
7 p.m. VFW Post #7091 Meeting
Thursday, Dec. 10
Field Trip: None scheduled today.
Let us know trips you desire.
Friday, Dec. 11
8 a.m. Center opens
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Dec. 12
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal snacks.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Dec. 7
Stuffed chicken Cordon blue, pasta & gravy, peas, juice, wheat bread, milk
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Sherry mushroom chicken, wheat pasta, green beans, green salad, wheat bread, milk
Friday, Dec. 11
BBQ chicken sandwich, baked beans, Venetian vegetables, Mandarin oranges, wheat bun, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
The Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed until through the flu season with no meal service.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any senior needing assistance is encouraged to call 208-495-2168 for help.