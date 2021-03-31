KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Kuna Senior Center operates with complete bus services, sit-down dining and a full schedule of events and activities. Center health precautions include front desk temperature checks, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.
City of Kuna installed new parking curbs and signs in the gravel lot across the street on North Avenue B. Please note the marked parking spaces for ‘senior’ parking Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. We have a number of local seniors with mobility issues who appreciate being able to park close to the entrance. The paved lot next to the Senior Center is used five days a week for open hours and bus trips.
Due to Covid restrictions, we will not accept gift shop nor lending library donations. Your cash donations are always appreciated to support Center programs. Please, do NOT drop off donations at our front door as we are limited to disposing of them. The Idaho Youth Ranch and St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift stores in Meridian as well as the Melba Valley Senior Center Cottage Thrift Shoppe accept clean, quality household donations.
The Kuna Senior Center bus safely runs five days a week with health precautions in place. Please reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups, drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips. Call 208-880-0556 for bus information and seat reservations.
Flex-Stretch exercises now take place 11 a.m. most Mondays and Fridays. Bring your own stretch band or we’ll provide one for you. These are safe and body-friendly exercises keeping senior legs and arms loose and limber, and another good reason to join Kuna Senior Center.
Community CA$H Bingo is every Saturday with doors opening 4:30 p.m. and games starting 6 p.m. Open seating; so, please, no saving tables until you’re all ready to sit for play. Donate cans or packages of food to the Kuna Food Bank and receive ‘bonus Bingo’ play cards. No Saturday potluck due to health restrictions. You may bring your own snacks and foods for personal consumption and household sharing. Sodas, waters and daubers are available for purchase.
If you have any questions regarding the Kuna Senior Center, please call us at 208-922-9714.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Friday, April 2
The Kuna Senior Center will be hosting an Easter Party & Costume Contest at 11 a.m.
Sunday, April 4
Happy Easter!
Monday, April 5
8 a.m. Center opens
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:30 a.m. Senior Goldmine
Giveaways
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, April 6
Medical appointments
& shopping
Call 208-880-0556
to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, April 7
8 a.m. Center opens
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Blood pressure checks
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Thursday, April 8
Field Trip: Bowling at Pinz!
[$2/game, $3/shoes]
and lunch after
Bus leaves 11 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Friday, April 9
8 a.m. Center opens
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, April 10
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal foods.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (only) 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, April 5
Salisbury steak & gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, pineapple, wheat roll, milk
Wednesday, April 7
Beef & cabbage casserole, carrots, apples & berries, wheat roll, milk
Friday, April 9
Stuffed chicken & gravy, mashed potatoes, Italian vegetables, green salad & dressing, wheat bread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
There’s re-opening news from Melba!
Beginning this Thursday, (April 1) a weekly Melba Valley Farmers Market will be held in the parking lot from 5–7 p.m., featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music! The market will run April-October.
Melba Valley Senior Center will re-open for lunches Thursday, April 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. We will post weekly reminders and menus here.
Purchases of quality housewares and clothing from the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store support Center operations. Located just off the main parking lot in the former library building. Open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and (occasional) Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Call the Melba Valley Senior Center at 208-495-2168 with your questions or requests for assistance.