KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Kuna Senior Center is OPEN Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Central Health District measures in place. Virus-related precautions include front desk temperature check, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers and all touched surfaces sanitized daily.
Kuna Senior Center bus patrons may call 208-880-0556 for bus questions and ride reservations.
City of Kuna Parks & Recreation is coordinating a leaf raking day for local seniors on Nov. 15 with the Kuna School District, J&M Sanitation and Real Life Ministries. Residents must be over age 65 or physically unable to rake leaves, live in the Kuna city limits and reside at the home to be raked. You must request leaf raking by Oct. 31 via email to bwithrow@kunaid.gov or call 208-639-5346.
Quick reminder as the first frosts bring us to the twilight of 2020 — it’s time for annual renewal dues for 2021 at the Kuna Senior Center. For NEW members, the whopping $5 dues covers your membership through the end of next year. Stop by to tour the Center and pick up a monthly activity and meal calendar along with general membership information. Come join us!
What can we do for you? The Kuna Senior Center provides activities, bus services, field trips, foot-care clinics, haircuts, lunches and Ca$h Bingo. Is there anything else we may be doing for our local Seniors? Your ideas and suggestions are requested. Have a neighbor, friend or family member living in the greater Kuna area over 60? Give us your ideas, please.
Silent auction fund-raising continues to help pay for programs! “Touchless” silent auction is located next to the front desk. Let the front desk volunteer know and they’ll record your name, phone number and bid amount. Winning bid announced last weekday of the month.
The Center will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. Please help honor those who serve. We’re also closed Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Please call the center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Nov. 2
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:30 a.m. Senior Goldmine Giveaways
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Medical appointments & shopping
9:45 a.m. Bus loads
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat
Wednesday, Nov. 4
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Pool & Cards
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Blood Pressure Check
11:45 a.m. Birthday Lunch
Thursday, Nov. 5
Field Trip: Emmett Senior Center for lunch ($5)
10:30 a.m. Bus loads
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat
Friday, Nov. 6
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Medi-Gold presentation
11 a.m. Flu Shot Clinic (members only)
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Nov. 7
7-11 a.m. VFW Breakfast
Donations are accepted
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal snacks
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Nov. 2
Breaded chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, peas, wheat bread, milk
Wednesday, Nov. 4
New Menu: Honey garlic salmon, wild rice, snap peas, wheat bread, milk
Friday, Nov. 6
Chicken & wild rice casserole, stewed tomatoes, pears, wheat bread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
The Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed until through the flu season with no meal service.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any senior needing assistance is encouraged to call 208-495-2168 for help.