KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Yes, the Kuna Senior Center is OPEN Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Central District Health District restrictions in place. Virus-related precautions include front desk temperature check, social distance seating, sanitizers available, and all touched surfaces are sanitized daily.
Silent auction fund-raising is here to help us pay for programs! “Touchless” silent auction is located next to the front desk. This month it’s a seven-piece glass decanter set (one decanter with glass topper and six old-fashion-style tumblers). Let the front desk volunteer know and they’ll record your name, phone number and bid amount. Winning bid will be announced on Halloween Friday, Oct. 30.
Kuna Senior Center bus patrons may arrange home pick-ups and drop-offs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, as well as Tuesday medical appointments/shopping and Thursday field trips. Riders practice social distancing, wear face coverings onboard and use hand sanitizer before boarding. Please book your seat directly with the bus driver. Call 208-880-0556 for bus questions and ride reservations.
“Got extra pears or tomatoes?” Produce donations are always welcome here for local seniors; this week’s offerings include eggplant, squash, apples, plums, pears and onions. Please place fresh fruit and vegetables on the table in the front entryway (food cannot be placed inside the Center). There are cardboard boxes available to display your produce. We thank every one for their fresh donations!
Downtown road construction is wrapping up (and looking mighty spiffy) with lighting and landscaping work now underway. Main Street and Second Street are both open to the Center’s entrance at 229 N. Ave. B. Be aware of other traffic detours, construction equipment and dusty gravel parking lot. Please allow parking spots for Center patrons closest to the building entrance.
Please call the center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Oct. 12
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Medical appointments and Wal-Mart shopping
9:30 a.m. Bus loads
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve your seat.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Pool & Cards
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
7 p.m. VFW Meeting
Friday, Oct. 16
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Live entertainment: Accordion John
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Oct. 17
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal snacks
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Oct. 12
BBQ beef sandwich, baked beans, green beans, mango & mandarin oranges, wheat bun, milk
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Ham & beans, potatoes, Brussel sprouts, cornbread, juice, milk
Friday, Oct. 16
Turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, Biscayne vegetables, wheat roll, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
The Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed until further notice with no meal service.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any senior needing assistance is encouraged to call 208-495-2168 for help.