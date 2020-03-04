Check out monthly calendars and menus as well as regular postings and photos from field trips, special events, live entertainment and other activities at www.kunaseniorcenter.org and the Kuna Senior Center Facebook page. A gathering place for Kuna area seniors 60 and older!
KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
MENUS
Monday, March 9
Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, juice, wheat roll, milk
Wednesday, March 11
Cilantro lime chicken with black beans and rice, spring blend vegetables, spice apples, wheat tortilla, milk
Friday, March 13
Tuna salad sandwich, three-bean salad, tropical fruit salad, wheat bread, milk
Events/Activities
Monday, March 9
8 a.m. Center doors & pool tables open
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
Doctor appointments, Wal*Mart shopping and lunch. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to reserve a ride.
Wednesday, March 11
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
A1 Zion Healthcare 11 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
VFW Meeting 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
Field trip to Basque Museum & Cultural Center and lunch. Bus leaves 10 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to reserve your seat.
Friday, March 13
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Doors open 4:30 p.m.
Community Ca$h Bingo with intermission potluck begins 6 p.m
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
MENUS
Tuesday, March 10
Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, eggs, hashbrowns, sweet bread, tomato juice, milk
Thursday, March 12
Lunch: Potato bar with cheesy broccoli, chili and other yummy toppings, carrots, onions, roll, dessert, milk
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, March 9
Van driver in training; van is not available.
Tuesday, March 10
Center opens 7 a.m.
Breakfast served 8 a.m.
Fit & Fall Proof program 9 a.m.
Pool table opens 9 a.m.
Board Meeting 9 a.m. All are welcome!
Thursday, March 12
Center opens 9 a.m.
Fit & Fall Prevention program 11 a.m.
Soap & salad bar 11:30 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Cottage Shoppe open 12-4 p.m.
Pinochle 1 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Movie Night with popcorn and potluck 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Cottage Shoppe open 12-4 p.m.
Hand and Foot cards 5-8 p.m.