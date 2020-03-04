Check out monthly calendars and menus as well as regular postings and photos from field trips, special events, live entertainment and other activities at www.kunaseniorcenter.org and the Kuna Senior Center Facebook page. A gathering place for Kuna area seniors 60 and older!

KUNA SENIOR NEWS

Kuna Senior Center

229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714

MENUS

Monday, March 9

Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, juice, wheat roll, milk

Wednesday, March 11

Cilantro lime chicken with black beans and rice, spring blend vegetables, spice apples, wheat tortilla, milk

Friday, March 13

Tuna salad sandwich, three-bean salad, tropical fruit salad, wheat bread, milk

Events/Activities

Monday, March 9

8 a.m. Center doors & pool tables open

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Lunch 12 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Doctor appointments, Wal*Mart shopping and lunch. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to reserve a ride.

Wednesday, March 11

8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

A1 Zion Healthcare 11 a.m.

Lunch 12 p.m.

VFW Meeting 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

Field trip to Basque Museum & Cultural Center and lunch. Bus leaves 10 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to reserve your seat.

Friday, March 13

8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Lunch served 12 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Doors open 4:30 p.m.

Community Ca$h Bingo with intermission potluck begins 6 p.m

MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS

Melba Valley Senior Center

115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168

MENUS

Tuesday, March 10

Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, eggs, hashbrowns, sweet bread, tomato juice, milk

Thursday, March 12

Lunch: Potato bar with cheesy broccoli, chili and other yummy toppings, carrots, onions, roll, dessert, milk

EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Monday, March 9

Van driver in training; van is not available.

Tuesday, March 10

Center opens 7 a.m.

Breakfast served 8 a.m.

Fit & Fall Proof program 9 a.m.

Pool table opens 9 a.m.

Board Meeting 9 a.m. All are welcome!

Thursday, March 12

Center opens 9 a.m.

Fit & Fall Prevention program 11 a.m.

Soap & salad bar 11:30 a.m.

Lunch 12 p.m.

Cottage Shoppe open 12-4 p.m.

Pinochle 1 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Movie Night with popcorn and potluck 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Cottage Shoppe open 12-4 p.m. 

Hand and Foot cards 5-8 p.m.

