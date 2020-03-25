KUNA SENIOR NEWSKuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
EVENTS/ACTIVITIESALL weekday scheduled activities, field trips and events at the Kuna Senior Center are cancelled until further notice.
The Kuna Senior Center bus will not be operating until further notice. Medical transport options may be available for you from the Idaho Commission on Aging at 208-898-7060.
Saturday evening COMMUNITY CA$H BINGO is cancelled until further notice.
Do you have any special needs or need help getting groceries or medicine? Please call Kuna Senior Center at 208-922-9714.
MEAL MENUSMeals will operate with drive-in pick-up service through the Kuna Senior Center side parking lot.
Meals will be available for pick-up noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
Please enter from North Avenue B (off Main or Second streets). Exit either direction through the alley.
Suggested donation remains $4 for age 60+ ($6 for under 60). A 10-meal coupon book is $35. Please provide exact change or a Metro Meals On Wheels coupon.
Please make sure your name is recorded as a recipient prior to leaving with your meal.
Home-delivered meals will continue from Meals On Wheels. Anyone desiring to be added to home delivery may call Meals On Wheels at 208-321-0031 to discuss eligibility and cost.
Monday, March 30
Polish sausage with sauerkraut, buttered potatoes, green beans, wheat bun, juice, milk
Wednesday, April 1
Sicilian chicken, pasta, mixed vegetables, green salad, wheat roll, milk
Friday, April 3
Crunchy tuna casserole, stewed tomatoes, apricots, whole grain roll, milk
The Kuna Food Bank serves residents living in the Kuna School District as a resource for canned goods and dry staples. Contact the Kuna United Methodist Church at 208-922-4745 for details.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
EVENTS/ACTIVITIESWith recommendation from Southwest District Health, Melba Valley Senior Center will be closed for the next few weeks due to COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Melba Valley Senior Center will be making trips into town and can pick up groceries, prescriptions or anything you many need, so you may limit your exposure to the virus.
Anything else you need assistance with? Please call 208-495-2168.
MEAL MENUSMeals will still be available for curbside pick-up at the Senior Center. Home delivery is available, if needed.
Breakfast is 8-9 a.m. Tuesdays; lunch is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays
Suggested donation is $4 for ages 60+ and $6 for under age 60.
Tuesday, March 31
Breakfast: Biscuits & gravy, bacon, eggs, hash browns, pears, sweet bread, orange juice, milk
Thursday, April 2
Lunch: Soup & salad bar, bread, milk