Be an active part of the Kuna — Melba senior community. The Annual Membership Drive is underway now. Renew or sign up new for only $5 per year at Kuna or Melba Valley senior centers. Dues support a host of scheduled events, activities, games, lending library, resource presentations, field trips, thrift shops and great fellowship.
KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Menus
Monday, Jan. 20
Kuna Senior Center Potluck: fried chicken and service-ware provided. Please bring your favorite vegetables, desserts, fruit and beverage.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Pork chop with mushroom gravy, brown rice, broccoli, applesauce, wheat bread, milk
Friday, Jan. 24
Breaded fish and tartar sauce, brown rice, peas, coleslaw, wheat bread, milk
Events/Activities
Monday, Jan. 20
9 a.m. Center doors and pool and card tables open
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Senior Center Potluck lunch served 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Field trip to Givens Hot Springs and lunch. Bus leaves 9:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Board meeting 12:45 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Field trip to Caldwell Senior Center for lunch. Bus leaves 10:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to reserve a seat.
Friday, Jan. 24
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Live entertainment: Accordion John 11 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
4:30 p.m. Community Bingo doors open
Intermission potluck 6 p.m.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
MENUS
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, hash browns, pears, sweet bread, juice, milk
Thursday, Jan. 23
Lunch: Turkey and stuffing, mixed vegetables, applesauce, fresh fruit, salad bar, dessert, juice, milk
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Center opens 7 a.m.
Breakfast served 8 a.m.
Fit & Fall Proof program 9 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 24
Center opens 9 a.m.
Fit & Fall Proof program 10 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Pinochle 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 24
Grand opening Melba Valley Senior Center Thrift Store. Enjoy the Soup Kitchen — brought back by popular demand. Plus, live local music and lots of fun. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.