KUNA SENIOR NEWSKuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Do you have any special needs or need help getting groceries or medicine? Please call Kuna Senior Center at 208-922-9714.
MEAL MENUSMeal curbside pickup hour is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Due to Kuna Downtown Revitalization construction, meal pickup has been moved to Second Street between North Ave. B & C. This will continue through June 1. Curbside meals are on the table near the Kuna Senior Center side door, where Metro Meals on Wheels coupons or cash donations are dropped off. You may have a family member, friend or neighbor pick up your meals.
Suggested donation remains $4 for age 60+ ($6 for under 60). A 10-meal coupon book is $35. Please provide exact change or a Metro Meals On Wheels coupon. Please make sure your name is recorded as a recipient prior to leaving with your meal.
Home-delivered meals will continue from Meals On Wheels. Anyone desiring to be added to home delivery may call Meals On Wheels at 208-321-0031 to discuss eligibility and cost.
Monday, April 27
Fiesta chicken, refried beans, mixed vegetables, citrus salad, wheat tortilla, milk
Wednesday, April 29
Lemon herb cod, rice Pilaf, broccoli, coleslaw, wheat roll, milk
Friday, May 1
Ham & pineapple, sweet potatoes, peas & carrots, wheat roll, milk
The Kuna Food Bank serves residents living in the Kuna School District as a resource for canned goods and dry staples. Contact the Kuna United Methodist Church at 208-922-4745 for details.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIESPer the governor’s latest virus precautions, the Kuna Senior Center remains closed until further notice.
Medical transport options may be available for you from the Idaho Commission on Aging at 208-898-7060.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center continues with all activities and outings cancelled, offering meals for pickup or delivery. We are also available to help with grocery shopping, prescription pickup and other essential errands. We are trying to do everything possible to limit virus exposure of our senior citizens. Please call 208-495-2168.
MEAL MENUSWe offer curbside pickup for Tuesday breakfast 8-9 a.m. and Thursday lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please call ahead 208-495-2168 so we may prepare your take-home meal with your requested items and portion size. We have expanded our delivery service area and operate the Melba Community Food Pantry with food boxes ready-to-go.
Tuesday, April 28
Breakfast: Biscuits & gravy, bacon, eggs, hashbrowns, peaches, sweet bread, milk
Thursday, April 30
Lunch: Roast beef, squash, potatoes, soup of the day, roll, peaches, birthday treat, milk
Home delivery is available, if needed.
Suggested donation is $4 for ages 60+ and $6 for under age 60.