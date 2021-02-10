KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-971
Presidents’ Day is a very special day at the Kuna Senior Center. Meals On Wheels is taking the federal holiday off; so, no sit-down nor home-delivered meals. However, the Kuna Senior Center Association is hosting its first Covid-safe potluck at 11:45 a.m.!
The association provides fried chicken, while members are providing and serving sides and desserts. Please call the Center at 208-922-9714 to R.S.V.P. your seat. We need to know how much chicken to order and how many plates and utensils to prepare. We do NOT need any additional food as volunteers have stepped up to provide a full-meal menu. Feel free to bring your own beverage if you desire more than water or coffee.
What can we do for you? The Kuna Senior Center safely provides activities, bus services, field trips, foot-care clinics, haircuts, lunches and Saturday Ca$h Bingo. Is there any thing else we may be doing for local Seniors? Have a neighbor, friend or family member living in the greater Kuna area over age 60? Bring them by. Your ideas and suggestions always requested, please.
Quick reminder that due to Covid restrictions we are still unable to accept gift shop and lending library donations. Please do NOT drop donations off at our front door as we are limited to disposing of them. The Idaho Youth Ranch and St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift stores in Meridian are happy to accept clean, quality household donations.
Kuna Senior Center is seeking an area health care provider to schedule a local COVID-19 vaccination clinic. While there are few providers supplying “shots” and vaccine supplies remain limited, we’re doing the best we can to find a health partner to host a clinic here. Updates will appear in Kuna-Melba News and the Kuna Senior Center FaceBook page.
Kuna Senior Center operates with complete bus services, sit-down dining and a complete schedule of events and activities. Center health precautions include front desk temperature checks, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.
The Kuna Senior Center bus safely operates five days a week with health precautions in place. You must reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups/drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips.
‘Touchless’ Silent Auction fund-raising continues with a new prize for bid in February. A nicely-designed ‘rack’ would work as a platter display in a kitchen or as a file-folder for a desk/home office. Give your bid to front desk volunteers and they’ll record it. Winner to be announced Friday, Feb. 26.
Flex-Stretch exercises are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays (when there is no live entertainment). Bring your own stretch band or we’ll provide you one. Safe and body-friendly exercises, keeping senior legs and arms loose and limber. Another good reason to join in the fun at Kuna Senior Center.
Speaking of joining, we’re looking for renewal dues from dozens of folks. Please post your whopping $5 annual dues to the Center and update your emergency contact sheet for our files.
Community CA$H Bingo always scheduled Saturday evenings, with doors opening 4:30 p.m. and games starting 6 p.m. Open seating; so, please, no saving tables until you’re ready to sit for play.
Donate cans or packages of food to the Kuna Food Bank and receive bonus Bingo play cards. There is no Saturday potluck due to health restrictions. You may bring your own snacks and foods for personal consumption and household sharing.
Speaking of Bingo, the Kuna Senior Center is seeking a relief CA$H Bingo caller for an occasional Saturday night. Yes, it’s a PAYING gig and will help provide our crew with some relief assistance. Interested in calling Bingo? Must know the letters B-I-N-G-O and numbers 1-75! Please contact our Bingo manager, Corey Drake, by leaving a message by calling the Center at 208-922-9714.
If you have any questions regarding the Kuna Senior Center, please call us at 208-922-9714.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Sunday, Feb. 14
HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY
Monday, Feb. 15
HAPPY PRESIDENTS’ DAY
8 a.m. Center opens
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. POTLUCK Lunch
Please R.S.V.P. by calling 208-922-9714
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Field Trip: Givens Hot Springs
$4 Senior Soak
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
8 a.m. Center opens
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
12:45 p.m. Board Meeting
Thursday, Feb. 18
Field Trip: Bowling at PINZ & brunch
$2/game, $3/shoes
Bus leaves 11 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Friday, Feb. 19
8 a.m. Center opens
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises OR
Accordion John
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Feb. 20
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal foods.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Feb. 15
HAPPY PRESIDENTS’ DAY
NO Meals On Wheels sit-down dining nor home deliveries.
However — Center Potluck served: fried chicken, picnic salads and desserts. Plates and serviceware provided. Come join us for this free meal. Please R.S.V.P. 208-922-9714 to reserve your seat.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Salmon, wild rice, spring-blend vegetables, fresh fruit, wheat bread, milk
Friday, Feb. 19
White bean & cabbage stew, carrots, pears & blueberries, wheat roll, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed until further notice with no meal services.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any senior needing assistance is encouraged to call 208-495-2168 for help.