KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Important May event and meal news notes:
The Center is CLOSED Friday, May 21, with the Kuna Hometown Fair’s carnival in the parking lot out front. Pick-up lunches from Metro Meals On Wheels are available at the Kuna Methodist Church parking lot from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $4 donation for Seniors age 60+; $6 for folks under age 60. Exact change or Metro Meals On Wheels coupons are greatly appreciated.
There will be NO CA$H Bingo on Saturday, May 22.
Please enjoy all the activities with Kuna Hometown Fair May 21–23!
We will NOT be hosting haircuts nor a foot clinic in May due to provider schedule changes. Haircuts will be back on the June calendar, with a foot clinic planned for July.
Living Well With Diabetes free workshops will be on Wednesdays beginning May 12 from 1–3 p.m. Presented by Southwest Idaho Area Agency On Aging. Please contact Natalie at 208-860-9053 or natalie.nathan@a3ssa.com to register. The program runs through June 16.
We are hiring!
Kuna Senior Center seeks a paid part-time bookkeeper to help manage our volunteer Board-directed finances. Seeking some one with working experience in Microsoft Office (e.g. Word, Excel, Outlook) and QuickBooks. Salary based on qualifications and experience. Transitional training provided and paid. Apply by calling the Kuna Senior Center at 208-922-9714 to schedule an appointment.
We are also looking for cooks and drivers with Metro Meals On Wheels; these folks handle our kitchen and dining room as well as home-delivered meals. Work Mondays-Fridays, with no evenings nor weekends. Hourly salary with 11 paid holidays and health, dental and vision benefits. Contact Grant Jones 208-321-0030 or gjones@MetroMealsOnWheels.net.
Valley Regional Transit is looking for part-time drivers in the Treasure Valley. Positions are 12-15 hours/week, mornings and evenings at $15/hour. No special driver license classification required. Contact Briana for details by calling 208-258-2714.
Kuna Senior Center operates with bus services, sit-down dining and a full schedule of events and activities. Center health precautions include front desk temperature check, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.
The Kuna Senior Center bus safely runs five days a week with health precautions in place. Please reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups, drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips. Call 208-880-0556 for bus information and seat reservations.
Due to Covid restrictions, we cannot accept any household donations. Cash donations are always appreciated and needed to support Center programs. Please, do NOT drop off donations as we are limited to disposing of them. The Idaho Youth Ranch and St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift stores in Meridian, as well as the Melba Valley Senior Center Cottage Thrift Shoppe, accept clean, quality household donations.
Community CA$H Bingo is Saturday evenings with doors opening 4:30 p.m. and games starting 6 p.m. (except May 22!) Open seating; so, please, no saving tables until you are all ready to sit for play. Donate cans or packages of food to the Kuna Food Bank and receive ‘bonus Bingo’ play cards. No Saturday potluck due to health restrictions. You may bring your own snacks and foods for personal consumption and household sharing. Sodas, waters and daubers are available for purchase.
If you have any questions regarding the Kuna Senior Center, please call us at 208-922-9714.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, May 17
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, May 18
Field Trip: Givens Hot Springs
Senior Soak [$4]
Bus leaves 9:30 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, May 19
Board Elections
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
1 p.m. Living Well With Diabetes
Thursday, May 20
Field Trip: Melba Senior Center
lunch [$5]
Bus leaves 11:30 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Friday, May 21
Senior Center CLOSED
Pick-up lunches
Saturday, May 22
Senior Center CLOSED
NO Community CA$H Bingo
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (only) 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031.
Monday, May 17
Lemon dill cod, rice Pilaf, broccoli, peaches, wheat roll, milk
Wednesday, May 19
Chicken salad, pasta salad, soup du jour, fruit cocktail, wheat bread, milk
Friday, May 21
Senior Center Closed — Picnic-style pick-up lunch at Kuna Methodist Church, 260 W. 4th St. 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center is open for lunch Thursdays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MEAL MENUS
Thursday, May 20
Roast turkey, vegetable, salad, dessert
Melba Valley Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the parking lot from 5-7 p.m. featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music! Market will run through October.
Support Center programs and operations with purchases of quality housewares and clothing from the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store. Located just off the main parking lot in the former library building. Open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and (occasional) Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call the Melba Valley Senior Center at 208-495-2168 with your questions or requests for assistance.