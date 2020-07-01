KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
“Bring-Your-Own-Brown-Bag-Lunch” this Friday, July 3 at noon to celebrate the Independence Day holiday. Coffee and waters are available.
Building occupancy remains limited to 50 people, with cloth face coverings recommended and provided. Social distancing practices and hand sanitizer dispensers are in place and available.
Monthly foot-care clinics begin Monday, July 20. Seniors must call 208-853-5002 to schedule their morning appointment at the center with Julie Starr.
Card and pool players? Tables open Monday-Wednesday-Friday mornings. 8-Ball, 9-Ball and single-deck pinochle are always looking for players. Check it out.
Bus operations are temporarily suspended. Please call 208-992-9714 for bus questions and updates.
Construction limits road access to the Senior Center via Second Street (off Linder Avenue) to the parking lot and building entrance at 229 N. Ave. B in downtown Kuna. Be aware of road detours, construction traffic and crowded parking lot.
Please call the center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, July 6
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Senior Goldmine Giveaways
12 p.m. Lunch
Wednesday, July 8
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
12 p.m. Lunch
7 p.m. VFW Meeting
Friday, July 10
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
12 p.m. Lunch
Saturday, July 11
Community Cash Bingo
NO potluck; feel free to bring personal snacks. Bottled water and soda are available for purchase. Donate canned items to the Kuna Food Bank for bonus play.
4:30 p.m. Center doors open
6 p.m. Bingo play begins
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Monday & Wednesday this week noon to 12:30 p.m. Take-out is available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange pick-up. Suggested is donation $4/age 60+; $6/under 60 and take-out; 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, July 6
Turkey Florentine, zucchini, snap peas, wheat bread, milk
Wednesday, July 8
NEW: Tuscan tuna salad, watermelon, fruit & Jell-O, breadstick, milk
Friday, July 10
Biscuits & sausage gravy, green beans, spiced apples, orange juice, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Please bless our mess as the Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed with floor re-covering and kitchen work now underway.
The center provides pick-up service for groceries, prescriptions or any thing a senior may need, with the assistance of local high school community service volunteers. Please call 208-495-2168.
Support on-going operations with donations by making purchases at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building. Open: Thursdays 10 a.m. — noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
MEAL MENUS
Meals will still be available for curbside pick-up at the center. Home delivery is available, if needed. Breakfast is 8–9 a.m. Tuesdays. Lunch is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays. Suggested donation is $4 for age 60+ and $6 for under age 60. Please call ahead with any special food requests.
Tuesday, July 7
Breakfast: French toast, bacon, scrambled eggs, hash browns, pears, cottage cheese, sweet treat
Thursday, July 9
Lunch: Beef patty & gravy, mixed veggies, potatoes, coleslaw, sweet treat