KUNA SENIOR NEWSKuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
We ask that anyone not feeling well or who has been exposed to someone not feeling well, please avoid scheduled events at the senior centers and bus trips. Rest assured, we are taking all active precautions at both senior centers and are actively monitoring all relevant virus-related health advisories.
Residents are encouraged to contact either senior center for the most up-to-date information.
MENUSMonday, March 23
Pork chop with mushroom gravy, brown rice, broccoli, applesauce, wheat bread, milk
Wednesday, March 25
NEW: Garbanzo bean soup with sausage, carrots, apples and berries, cornbread, milk
Friday, March 27
Vegetable lasagna, peas and onions, zucchini, green salad, French bread, milk
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, March 23
8 a.m. Senior Center doors open
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch 12 p .m.
Tuesday, March 24
Doctor appointments, Bi-Mart shopping and lunch. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to reserve seat.
Wednesday, March 25
8 a.m. Senior Center doors & pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Thursday, March 26
Field trip: Breakfast and tour to Yanke Motor Museum. Bus leaves 9:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to reserve seat.
Friday, March 27
8 a.m. Center doors & pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Haircuts 9:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
NOTE: Scheduled ‘Fit & Fall Proof’ programs are being cancelled until further notice as a virus-related health precaution. We will report back to you as soon as the programs are once-again scheduled.
Saturday, March 28
Field trip to “March 4 Meals” event at Kleiner Park and brunch. Bus leaves 9:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Friday to reserve seat.
4:30 p.m. Senior Center doors open
Community Ca$h Bingo with intermission potluck begins 6 p.m.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center will be closed until further notice due to the coronavirus, but meals will still be available.
The Melba Valley Senior Center is offering curbside pickup for Tuesday breakfast (8-9 a.m.) and Thursday lunch (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Meal delivery service is also expanding to ensure needs are met. Great homemade meals!
Thank you Melba High School students for stepping up to help out with delivery!
Please call the senior center at 208-495-2168 anytime to schedule a meal. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors and $6 for those under 60.
Those with questions are encouraged to contact the senior center for the most up-to-date information. Those needing medications, groceries or other supplies are encouraged to call for assistance. Phone answering hours have been expanded.
MENUSTuesday, March 24
Breakfast: French toast, bacon, eggs, hashbrowns, peaches, sweet bread, tomato juice, milk
Thursday, March 26
Lunch: Soup & salad bar, spaghetti and meat sauce, peas, carrots, garlic bread, milk and birthday cake, provided by First Choice Hospice