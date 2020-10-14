KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Kuna Senior Center is OPEN Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Central District Health District measures in place. Virus-related precautions include front desk temperature check, social distance seating, sanitizers available, and all touched surfaces are sanitized daily.
Silent auction fund-raising is here to help us pay for programs! “Touchless” silent auction is located next to the front desk. This month it’s a seven-piece glass decanter set (one decanter with glass topper and six old-fashion-style tumblers). Let the front desk volunteer know and they’ll record your name, phone number and bid amount. Winning bid will be announced on Halloween Friday, Oct. 30.
Kuna Senior Center bus patrons may call 208-880-0556 for bus questions and ride reservations.
“Free Bread Friday” continues with cash donations gladly accepted for the church driver who handles pick-ups from various area stores. Many nutritional sliced bread options are available, often with bagels, donuts and English muffins on the table.
Please call the center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Oct. 19
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
9 a.m. – noon Foot Clinic. Call 208-853-5002 for a scheduled time.
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Field Trip: Givens Hot Springs ($4)
9:30 a.m. Bus loads. Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Pool & Cards
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Live Entertainment: Senior Jammers
11:45 a.m. Lunch
12:45 p.m. Center Board Meeting
Friday, Oct. 22
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
9:30 a.m. – noon Haircuts. Call 307-221-1513 to schedule a time.
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Oct. 24
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal snacks
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Oct. 19
Chili-baked potato, green beans, carrots, juice, wheat bun, milk
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Lemon herb cod, rice Pilaf, mixed vegetables, green salad & dressing, wheat bread, milk
Friday, Oct. 23
Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian-blend vegetables, peaches with berries, French bread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
The Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed until further notice with no meal service.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any senior needing assistance is encouraged to call 208-495-2168 for help.