Membership — renew or new — now only $5/year at both the Kuna and Melba Valley senior centers. Stop by to sign up or renew your membership at either location when open. Good through December 2020.
KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
MenusMonday, Jan. 6
Chicken enchilada pasta, corn, peaches, wheat bread, milk
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Chicken & dumplings, dill carrots, baby lima beans, fresh oranges, milk
Friday, Jan. 10
Country-fried steak & gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, graham crackers, wheat bread, milk
Events/Activities
Monday, Jan. 6
8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Senior Goldmine Giveaways 11:45 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Doctor appointments, shopping and lunch. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to schedule a ride.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Blood Pressure Checks 11 a.m.
January Birthday Lunch served 12 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Field trip to Boise Senior Center and lunch. Bus leaves 9:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to schedule a ride.
Friday, Jan. 10
8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
4:30 p.m. Community Bingo doors open
Intermission potluck 6 p.m.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
MENUS
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Breakfast:
Pancakes, bacon, eggs, hashbrowns, pears, sweet bread, juice, milk
Thursday, Jan. 9
Lunch: Chicken enchiladas, rice, beans, corn, chili relleno, salad bar, dessert, juice, milk
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Sunday, Jan. 5
Nick Ihli’s 90th birthday party field trip. Meet at the van at the center 1:30 p.m. for a ride. Call 208-989-2781 to reserve your seat.
Monday, Jan. 6
Field trip to Nampa Senior Center for Bingo and lunch. Meet at the van at the center 10:30 a.m. for a ride. Call 208-989-2781 to reserve your seat.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Center opens 7 a.m.
Breakfast served 8 a.m.
Fit & Fall Proof program 9 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Center opens 9 a.m.
Fit & Fall Proof program 10 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Pinochle 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 10
Food Pantry open 1-4 p.m.
Cards 5-8 p.m.