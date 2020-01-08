KUNA SENIOR NEWS

Kuna Senior Center

229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714

MenusMonday, Jan. 13

Finger steaks, ranch potatoes, green beans, graham cracker, wheat bread, milk

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Chili-baked potato, broccoli, spinach salad, apple crisp, wheat bread, milk

Friday, Jan. 17

Sweet & sour meatballs, brown rice, Oriental vegetables, Mandarin orange salad, wheat bread, milk

Events/ActivitiesMonday, Jan. 13

8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Lunch served 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Doctor appointments, WalMart shopping and lunch. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to schedule a ride.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Live entertainment: Senior Jammers 11 a.m.

VFW meeting 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Field trip of thrift stores shopping and lunch. Bus leaves 9:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to schedule a ride.

Friday, Jan. 17

8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Live entertainment: Accordion John 11 a.m.

Lunch served 12 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

4:30 p.m. Community Bingo doors open

Intermission potluck 6 p.m.

MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS

Melba Valley Senior Center

115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168

MENUS

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Breakfast: French toast, bacon, hash browns, peaches, sweet bread, juice, milk

Thursday, Jan. 16

Lunch: Orange chicken, multi-colored bell peppers, fried rice, oranges, salad bar, dessert, juice, milk

EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Center opens 7 a.m.

Breakfast served 8 a.m.

Board meeting 9 a.m.

Fit & Fall Proof program 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Field trip to JB’s/Meridian for lunch. Van leaves 11 a.m. Please call 208-989-2168 by Tuesday 2 p.m. to reserve your seat.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Center opens 9 a.m.

Foot Clinic: Please call 208-495-2774 to reserve your time.

Fit & Fall Proof program 10 a.m.

Lunch 12 p.m.

Pinochle 1 p.m.

Making Cards craft 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Community Auction at Melba High School

Cards 5-8 p.m.

NOTE: Annual Membership Drive is underway now — renew or new — only $5/year at Kuna or Melba Valley senior centers. Stop by to newly sign up or renew your membership at either location when open. Good through December 2020.

