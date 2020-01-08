KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
MenusMonday, Jan. 13
Finger steaks, ranch potatoes, green beans, graham cracker, wheat bread, milk
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Chili-baked potato, broccoli, spinach salad, apple crisp, wheat bread, milk
Friday, Jan. 17
Sweet & sour meatballs, brown rice, Oriental vegetables, Mandarin orange salad, wheat bread, milk
Events/ActivitiesMonday, Jan. 13
8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Doctor appointments, WalMart shopping and lunch. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to schedule a ride.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Live entertainment: Senior Jammers 11 a.m.
VFW meeting 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Field trip of thrift stores shopping and lunch. Bus leaves 9:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to schedule a ride.
Friday, Jan. 17
8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Live entertainment: Accordion John 11 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
4:30 p.m. Community Bingo doors open
Intermission potluck 6 p.m.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
MENUS
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Breakfast: French toast, bacon, hash browns, peaches, sweet bread, juice, milk
Thursday, Jan. 16
Lunch: Orange chicken, multi-colored bell peppers, fried rice, oranges, salad bar, dessert, juice, milk
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Center opens 7 a.m.
Breakfast served 8 a.m.
Board meeting 9 a.m.
Fit & Fall Proof program 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Field trip to JB’s/Meridian for lunch. Van leaves 11 a.m. Please call 208-989-2168 by Tuesday 2 p.m. to reserve your seat.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Center opens 9 a.m.
Foot Clinic: Please call 208-495-2774 to reserve your time.
Fit & Fall Proof program 10 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Pinochle 1 p.m.
Making Cards craft 2 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Community Auction at Melba High School
Cards 5-8 p.m.
NOTE: Annual Membership Drive is underway now — renew or new — only $5/year at Kuna or Melba Valley senior centers. Stop by to newly sign up or renew your membership at either location when open. Good through December 2020.