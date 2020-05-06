KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Scheduled activities, field trips, Community Cash Bingo and events remain canceled until further notice. The Kuna Senior Center bus is not operating until further notice. Please call 208-922-9714 with any special needs for Kuna-area seniors.
MEAL MENUS
Monday, May 11
Polish sausage with sauerkraut, baked beans, carrots, juice, wheat bun, milk
Wednesday, May 13
White chicken chili, Capri vegetables, peaches, cornbread, milk
Friday, May 15
Chicken stir fry, Oriental vegetables, pears & blueberries, wheat bread, milk
The Kuna Food Bank serves residents living in the Kuna School District as a resource for canned goods and dry staples. Contact the Kuna United Methodist Church at 208-922-4745 for details.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center continues with all activities and outings canceled until further notice.
We are available to help with grocery shopping, prescription pick-ups and other essential errands. We are trying to do everything possible to limit exposure for our senior citizens. Please call 208-495-2168 with any special requests for Melba-area seniors.
MEAL MENUS
Curbside pick-up Tuesday breakfast 8-9 a.m. and Thursday lunch 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call ahead 208-495-2168 for requested take-home items and portion size. Donation $4 for age 60+. Delivery service area expanded and we operate the Melba Community Food Pantry for ready-to-go food boxes.
Tuesday, May 12
Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, eggs, hash browns, peaches, cottage cheese, sweet bread, milk
Thursday, May 14
Lunch: Baked chicken breast, stuffing balls, corn, mixed fruit, cottage cheese, sweet treat, soup of the day, milk