KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Yes, the Kuna Senior Center is OPEN Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Central Health District measures in place. We are one of two Ada County senior centers operating with bus services, sit-down dining and a full schedule of events and activities.
Virus-related precautions include front desk temperature check, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers, and all touched surfaces sanitized daily.
Monthly foot clinic ($15) is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 16. You must call 208-853-5002 to schedule your foot soak, nail & callus trim, with a foot-lotion finish.
Women and men haircuts ($10) are scheduled Friday, Nov. 20 beginning at 9 a.m. Please call 307-221-1513 to schedule your time.
Kuna Senior Center annual membership drive is underway. Annual dues are a whopping $5. Same for current member renewals. If you’re not a member – or know a local senior who isn’t — stop by for a tour, enjoy a free cup of coffee or tea, and pick up a new member packet. Only member requirement is being 60 years of age or older.
Current members, please update your information sheet on file while renewing.
Are you an avid Bingo player? Community Ca$h Bingo happens Saturday evenings, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. and gaming starting at 6 p.m. The set up is open seating, so, please, no saving tables until you’re ready to sit for play.
Bring a couple cans or packages of food for the Kuna Food Bank and you’ll receive a couple of bonus Bingo play cards. While there is no potluck due to health restrictions, you may bring your own snacks for personal consumption.
Yes, the bus IS operating five days a week. Remember, you must reserve your seat in advance for all weekday pick-ups/drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips. Kuna Senior Center bus patrons may call 208-880-0556 for bus questions and ride reservations.
Silent auction fund-raising continues to help pay for programs! “Touchless” silent auction is located next to the front door. This month it’s a brand-new Copper Chef stove-top fryer with a wire basket. The front desk volunteers will record your name, phone number and bid amount. Winning bid announced the last week day of the month.
What can we do for you? The Kuna Senior Center provides activities, bus services, field trips, foot-care clinics, haircuts, lunches and Ca$h Bingo. Is there any thing else we may be doing for our local Seniors? Have a neighbor, friend or family member living in the greater Kuna area over age 60? Your ideas and suggestions are requested, please.
The Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Please safely enjoy your family time together.
Quick reminder: due to Covid restrictions we are unable to accept any gift store and lending library donations. Please do not drop donations at our front door as we are required to dispose of them in the trash.
Please call the center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Nov. 16
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
9 a.m.-12 p.m. Foot Clinic
Call 208-853-5002 for your appointment
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Field Trip: Givens Hot Springs
Senior Soak ($4)
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Live Entertainment:
Senior Jammers
11:45 a.m. Lunch
12:45 p.m. Center board meeting
Friday, Nov. 20
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
9 a.m. Haircuts
Call 307-221-1513 to schedule an appointment
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Nov. 21
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal snacks
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Nov. 16
Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, pineapple, wheat roll, milk
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Thanksgiving Lunch:
Turkey with cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, holiday dessert, wheat roll, milk
Friday, Nov. 20
Beef & bell pepper casserole, corn, Lima beans, spinach salad, French bread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
The Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed until through the flu season with no meal service.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any senior needing assistance is encouraged to call 208-495-2168 for help.