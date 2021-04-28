KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
We are hiring!
Kuna Senior Center seeks a paid part-time bookkeeper to help manage our volunteer board-directed finances. We are seeking someone with working experience in Microsoft Office (e.g. Word, Excel, Outlook) and QuickBooks. Salary based on qualifications and experience. Transitional training is provided and paid. Apply online at the Kuna Senior Center Facebook page under the JOBS link.
We are looking for cooks and drivers for Metro Meals On Wheels, the folks handling our kitchen and dining room as well as home-delivered meals. Work Mondays-Fridays with no evenings or weekends. Hourly salary with 11 paid holidays and health, dental and vision benefits. Contact Grant Jones 208-321-0030 or gjones@MetroMealsOnWheels.net.
Valley Regional Transit is looking for part-time drivers in the Treasure Valley. Positions are 12-15 hours/week, mornings and evenings at $15/hour. No special driver license classification required. Contact Briana for details by calling 208-258-2714.
Kuna Senior Center operates with complete bus services, sit-down dining and a full schedule of events and activities. Center health precautions include front desk temperature check, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.
The Kuna Senior Center bus safely runs five days a week with health precautions in place. Please reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups, drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips. Call 208-880-0556 for bus information and seat reservations.
Due to Covid restrictions we cannot accept gift shop nor lending library donations. Cash donations are always appreciated to support Center programs. Please, do NOT drop off donations at our front door as we are limited to disposing of them. The Idaho Youth Ranch and St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift stores in Meridian, as well as the Melba Valley Senior Center Cottage Thrift Shoppe, accept clean, quality household donations.
Community CA$H Bingo happens Saturday evenings with doors opening 4:30 p.m. and games starting 6 p.m. Open seating; so, please, no saving tables until you’re all ready to sit for play. Donate cans or packages of food to the Kuna Food Bank and receive ‘bonus Bingo’ play cards. No Saturday potluck due to health restrictions. You may bring your own snacks and foods for personal consumption and household sharing. Sodas, waters and daubers are available for purchase.
If you have any questions regarding the Kuna Senior Center, please call us at 208-922-9714.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Friday, April 30
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
9 a.m. – Noon Haircuts [$5]
Call 307-221-1513 to schedule a time.
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, May 1
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal foods.
Monday, May 3
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:30 Senior Goldmine Giveaways
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Wednesday, May 5
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Blood Pressure Checks
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Thursday, May 6
Field Trip: Breakfast, then Ceramica
Bus leaves 9 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Friday, May 7
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, May 8
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal foods.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (only) 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, May 3
NEW: Italian tuna casserole, green beans, stewed tomatoes, wheat roll, milk
Wednesday, May 5
Egg salad sandwich, tropical fruit salad, broccoli salad, soup, wheat bread, milk
Friday, May 7
Finger steaks, ranch potatoes, green beans, graham cracker, wheat bread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center is open for lunch Thursdays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MEAL MENUS
Thursday, April 29
Roast turkey, vegetable, salad, dessert
Thursday, May 6
Roast beef, vegetables, salad, dessert
Melba Valley Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the parking lot from 5-7 p.m. featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music! Market will run through October.
Support Center programs and operations with purchases of quality housewares and clothing from the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store. Located just off the main parking lot in the former library building. Open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and (occasional) Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call the Melba Valley Senior Center at 208-495-2168 with your questions or requests for assistance.