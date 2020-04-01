KUNA SENIOR NEWSKuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Do you have any special needs or need help getting groceries or medicine? Please call Kuna Senior Center at 208-922-9714.
MEAL MENUS
Meals will operate with drive-in pick-up service through the Kuna Senior Center side parking lot. Meals will be available for pick-up noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Please enter from North Avenue B (off Main or Second streets). Exit either direction through the alley.
Suggested donation remains $4 for age 60+ ($6 for under 60). A 10-meal coupon book is $35. Please provide exact change or a Metro Meals On Wheels coupon.
Please make sure your name is recorded as a recipient prior to leaving with your meal.
Home-delivered meals will continue from Meals On Wheels. Anyone desiring to be added to home delivery may call Meals On Wheels at 208-321-0031 to discuss eligibility and cost.
Monday, April 6
Chili-baked potato, beets, apple crisp, wheat roll, milk
Wednesday, April 8
Orange chicken, brown rice, Midori vegetables, peaches, whole wheat bread, milk
Friday, April 10
Vegetable spaghetti, zucchini, peas, coleslaw, wheat roll, milk
The Kuna Food Bank serves residents living in the Kuna School District as a resource for canned goods and dry staples. Contact the Kuna United Methodist Church at 208-922-4745 for details.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
ALL weekday scheduled activities, field trips and events at the Kuna Senior Center are cancelled until further notice.
The Kuna Senior Center bus will not be operating until further notice. Medical transport options may be available for you from the Idaho Commission on Aging at 208-898-7060.
Saturday evening COMMUNITY CA$H BINGO is cancelled until further notice.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center will be making trips into town and can pick up groceries, prescriptions or anything you many need, so you may limit your exposure to the virus.
Anything else you need assistance with? Please call 208-495-2168.
MEAL MENUS
We offer curbside pick-up for Tuesday breakfast 8-9 a.m. and Thursday lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please call ahead 208-495-2168 so we may prepare your take-home meal with your requested items and portion size. We have expanded our delivery service area and operate the Melba Community Food Pantry with food boxes ready-to-go.
Tuesday, April 7
Breakfast: French toast, bacon, eggs, hashbrowns, pears, sweet bread, milk
Thursday, April 9
Lunch: Meatloaf, squash, carrots, mashed potatoes, green salad, soup of the day, roll, sweet treat, milk
Home delivery is available, if needed.
Suggested donation is $4 for ages 60+ and $6 for under age 60.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
With recommendation from Southwest District Health, Melba Valley Senior Center will be closed for the next few weeks due to COVID-19 (coronavirus).