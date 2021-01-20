KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-971
What can we do for area Seniors?
The Kuna Senior Center safely provides activities, events, bus services, field trips, foot-care clinics, haircuts, lunches and Saturday Ca$h Bingo. Is there any thing else we may be doing for local Seniors? Have a neighbor, friend or family member living in the greater Kuna area over age 60? Bring them by. Annual dues are a whopping $5. Your ideas and suggestions always appreciated.
Kuna Senior Center health precautions keeping us open include front desk temperature checks, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.
The Kuna Senior Center bus safely operates five days a week with health precautions in place. You must reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups/drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips.
A new activity has been added to our regular schedule! We are now doing ‘Flex-Stretch’ exercises Wednesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m., coordinated by our co-president, Evelyn Cunnington, long-time Kuna Senior Center board member. Come for 30 minutes of stretch-band, stand-up and sit-down stretches to work out all your limbs. Bring your own stretch-bands or the Center will provide one.
‘Touchless Silent Auction’ continues with a new prize for bid this month. The personal Bingo caller’s ideal gift or family night game — Deluxe Metal Bingo Cage Set, complete with automatic random ball selector, 34 different Bingo cards, color markers and easy-to-read numbers. Money raised helps fund Center activities. Give your bid to front desk volunteers and they’ll record it. Winner will be announced Friday, Jan. 29.
Community CA$H Bingo is every Saturday evening, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. and games starting at 6 p.m. Must be 18 to play or participate. Open seating; so, please, no saving tables until you’re ready to sit for play.
Donate cans or packages of food to the Kuna Food Bank and receive bonus Bingo play cards. While there is no potluck due to health restrictions, you may bring your own snacks and foods for personal consumption and household sharing.
Due to Covid restrictions we are unable to accept gift store and lending library donations. Please do NOT drop off donations at our front door as we are limited to disposing of them. The Idaho Youth Ranch thrift store in Meridian is happy to accept clean, quality household donations.
With holiday travel and family gatherings, please take precautions for your personal health and safety. COVID-19 cases are increasing in Idaho as well as surrounding states with impacts on area hospitals and health precautions.
If you have any questions regarding Kuna Senior Center, please call us at 208-922-9714.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Jan. 25
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Foot Clinic
Call 208-853-5002 to schedule time
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Medical appointments & Bi-Mart shopping
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Friday, Jan. 29
8 a.m. Center open
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Haircuts
Call 208-221-1513 to schedule time
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Jan. 30
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal foods.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Jan. 25
White chicken chili, broccoli, carrots, cornbread, milk
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Roast beef & gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, spinach salad, wheat roll, milk
Friday, Jan. 29
Breaded fish, macaroni & cheese, peas, coleslaw, wheat bread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed until further notice with no meal services.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any senior needing assistance is encouraged to call 208-495-2168 for help.