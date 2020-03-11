KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Check www.KunaSeniorCenter.org and the Kuna Senior Center Facebook page for our monthly calendars and menus as well as regular postings and photos from field trips, special events, live entertainment and other activities. Let your older family members, friends and neighbors know the Kuna Senior Center is “A gathering place for Kuna area seniors 60 and older!”
MENUS
Monday, March 16
Chicken stir fry, Oriental blend vegetables, ginger pears, juice, wheat roll, milk
Wednesday, March 18
BBQ chicken, baked beans, Normandy blend vegetables, wheat bun, milk
Friday, March 20
Breaded fish with Tartar sauce, brown rice, peas, coleslaw, wheat bread, milk
Events/Activities
Monday, March 16
8 a.m. Center doors & pool tables open
Foot Clinic 9 a.m. to Noon
St. Patrick’s Day Party 10 a.m. to Noon
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
Field trip to Givens Hot Springs. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to reserve your seat.
Wednesday, March 18
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Live Entertainment: Senior Jammers 11 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Board meeting 12:45 p.m.
Thursday, March 19
Field trip: Bowling at Pinz! and lunch. Bus leaves 11 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to reserve your seat.
Friday, March 20
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Live Entertainment: Accordion John 11 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.
Saturday, March 21
Doors open 4:30 p.m.
Community Ca$h Bingo with intermission potluck begins 6 p.m
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Check out the new Cottage Shoppe. It’s beyond your average thrift store with gently-used, handcrafted, vintage and upcycled merchandise. Donations are always accepted. All proceeds benefit the Melba Valley Senior Center and the various programs enriching the lives of our senior community. Open Thursdays and Saturdays. Note: Anyone needing meals delivered, please call 208-495-2168 for arrangements.
MENUS
Tuesday, March 17
Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, eggs, hashbrowns, pears, sweet bread, orange juice, milk
Thursday, March 19
Lunch: Soup & salad bar, pork chops, corn, three-bean salad, potatoes, whole grain roll, dessert, milk
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, March 16
Van goes to town for shopping 8:30 a.m. Call 208-989-2781 in advance to reserve your seat.
Tuesday, March 17
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
Center opens 7 a.m.
Breakfast served 8 a.m.
Fit & Fall Proof program 9 a.m.
Pool table opens 9 a.m.
St. Patrick’s Day pool tournament & potluck 2-5 p.m.
Thursday, March 19
Center opens 9 a.m.
Foot Clinic: Please call 208-495-2168 for arrangements.
Fit & Fall Prevention program 11 a.m.
Soap & salad bar 11:30 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Cottage Shoppe open 12-4 p.m.
Bingo 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Cottage Shoppe open 12-4 p.m.
Hand and Foot cards 5-8 p.m.