KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Are you a Kuna-area senior or know a local senior or family member looking for like-minded folk over 60? Come to the Kuna Senior Center (229 N. Avenue B, just off Main Street) for an introduction and orientation to events, activities and meals. The annual membership drive is now underway — $5 annual dues (yes, $5) provides active membership through December 2020.
The Kuna Senior Center provides free coffee and activities such as pool, cards and Bingo as well as weekly field trips to other senior centers, movies, museums, art galleries, bowling and other fun locations. Sit-down lunches are provided Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Meals On Wheels. The Center also provides a well-stocked lending library, gift shop, puzzles and games.
The Kuna Senior Center bus also provides local pick-up/drop-off service as well as weekly rides to medical appointments and shopping to locations such as Bi-Mart and Walmart. Discount senior haircuts and a foot clinic as well as free blood pressure checks are also available monthly.
Additionally, you’ll be hanging around some of the friendliest and caring seniors from the Kuna area. Check us out on Facebook, www.kunaseniorcenter.org and stop by the Kuna Senior Center for your monthly events-activities and lunch menu calendars. Pick up a new-member kit and sign up today!
Menus
Monday, Dec. 2
Sherry mushroom chicken, pasta, Venetian vegetables, fresh fruit, bread, milk
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Beans & ham, potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cornbread, juice, milk
Friday, Dec. 6
Shepherd’s pie, sunshine carrots, peas, graham crackers, spinach salad, bread, milk
Events/ActivitiesMonday, Dec. 2
8 a.m. Center doors & pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
SENIOR GOLDMINE Giveaways 11:45 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Medical appointments and Walmart shopping. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to schedule ride.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
8 a.m. Center doors & pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Blood pressure checks 11 a.m.
Birthday lunch with Melba Valley Senior Center guests served 12 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Field trip to holiday lunch at Kuna Church of Latter-Day Saints. Bus leaves 10 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to schedule ride.
Friday, Dec. 6
8 a.m. Center doors & pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Fit & Fall Proof program 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
4:30 p.m. Doors open for Community Bingo, with intermission potluck 6 p.m.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
MENUS
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Breakfast: French toast, bacon, eggs, hashbrowns, pears, cinnamon rolls, juice, milk
Thursday, Dec. 5
Lunch: Spaghetti & meatballs, peas & onions, applesauce pineapple upside down cake, garlic bread, milk
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Center opens 7 a.m.
Breakfast served 7 a.m.
Board elections
Fit & Fall Proof program 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Field trip to Kuna Senior Center for lunch. Bus leaves 10:30 a.m. Call 208-230-2534 by Tuesday to schedule ride.
Christmas In Melba meeting 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Fit & Fall Proof Program 10 a.m.
Foot Clinic 10 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Board elections
Pinochle 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Field trip to Murphy Holiday Bazaar. Bus leaves 10 a.m. Call 208-230-2534 by Thursday to schedule ride.
Cards 5-8 p.m.