KUNA SENIOR NEWSKuna Senior Center

229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714

MENUSMonday, March 2

White bean & kale soup with chicken, carrots, pears & blueberries, wheat roll, milk

Wednesday, March 4

Ham & pineapple, sweet potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, wheat bread, milk

Friday, March 6

Rosemary salmon, wild rice, snap peas, coleslaw, wheat bread, milk

Events/ActivitiesMonday, March 2

8 a.m. Center doors & pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Senior Goldmine Giveaway 11:45 a.m.

Lunch 12 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Doctor appointments, shopping and lunch. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to reserve a seat.

Wednesday, March 4

8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Blood pressure checks 11 a.m.

Birthday Lunch 12 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Field trip to Nampa Senior Center for lunch. Bus leaves 10 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to reserve a seat.

Friday, March 6

8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

CIRCUIT BREAKER 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Lunch served 12 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Field trip to breakfast before Owyhee Gem Club Rock Show. Bus leaves 10 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Friday to reserve your seat.

Community Bingo!

Doors open 4:30 p.m.

Community Ca$h Bingo with intermission potluck begins 6 p.m

MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center

115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168

MENUSTuesday, March 3

Breakfast: Breakfast burritos, bacon, eggs, pears, orange juice, hash browns, milk, sweet bread

Thursday, March 5

Lunch: Pulled pork, coleslaw, squash, potatoes, roll, milk, dessert

EVENTS/ACTIVITIESMonday, March 2

Van will take riders into town for shopping. Call Barbara at 208-989-2781 for a ride. Van leaves the center at 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Center opens 7 a.m.

Breakfast served 8 a.m.

Fit & Fall Proof program 9 a.m.

Pool table opens 9 a.m.

Thursday, March 5

Center opens 9 a.m.

Foot Clinic

Fit & Fall Prevention program 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cottage Shoppe open 10-4 p.m.

Pinochle 1 p.m.

Bingo 1:30 p.m.

Field trip to Idaho State Museum. Cost is $3. Meet at the center 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Cottage Shoppe open 10-4 p.m. Featuring wide range of quality merchandise — clothing, kitchenware, art, books, toys, décor, furniture and more!

Hand and Foot cards 5-8 p.m.

