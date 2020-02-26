KUNA SENIOR NEWSKuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
MENUSMonday, March 2
White bean & kale soup with chicken, carrots, pears & blueberries, wheat roll, milk
Wednesday, March 4
Ham & pineapple, sweet potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, wheat bread, milk
Friday, March 6
Rosemary salmon, wild rice, snap peas, coleslaw, wheat bread, milk
Events/ActivitiesMonday, March 2
8 a.m. Center doors & pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Senior Goldmine Giveaway 11:45 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
Doctor appointments, shopping and lunch. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, March 4
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Blood pressure checks 11 a.m.
Birthday Lunch 12 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
Field trip to Nampa Senior Center for lunch. Bus leaves 10 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to reserve a seat.
Friday, March 6
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
CIRCUIT BREAKER 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Field trip to breakfast before Owyhee Gem Club Rock Show. Bus leaves 10 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Friday to reserve your seat.
Community Bingo!
Doors open 4:30 p.m.
Community Ca$h Bingo with intermission potluck begins 6 p.m
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
MENUSTuesday, March 3
Breakfast: Breakfast burritos, bacon, eggs, pears, orange juice, hash browns, milk, sweet bread
Thursday, March 5
Lunch: Pulled pork, coleslaw, squash, potatoes, roll, milk, dessert
EVENTS/ACTIVITIESMonday, March 2
Van will take riders into town for shopping. Call Barbara at 208-989-2781 for a ride. Van leaves the center at 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, March 3
Center opens 7 a.m.
Breakfast served 8 a.m.
Fit & Fall Proof program 9 a.m.
Pool table opens 9 a.m.
Thursday, March 5
Center opens 9 a.m.
Foot Clinic
Fit & Fall Prevention program 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cottage Shoppe open 10-4 p.m.
Pinochle 1 p.m.
Bingo 1:30 p.m.
Field trip to Idaho State Museum. Cost is $3. Meet at the center 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Cottage Shoppe open 10-4 p.m. Featuring wide range of quality merchandise — clothing, kitchenware, art, books, toys, décor, furniture and more!
Hand and Foot cards 5-8 p.m.