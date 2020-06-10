KUNA SENIOR NEWSKuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, June 15
8 a.m. Center doors open
8:30 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
12 p.m. Lunch
Wednesday, June 17
8 a.m. Center doors open
8:30 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Senior Jammers
12 p.m. Lunch
12:45 p.m. Board Meeting
Friday, June 19
8 a.m. Center doors open
8:30 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Accordion John
12 p.m. Lunch
Saturday, June 20
Community Cash Bingo returns, with doors opening 4:30 p.m., play starting 6:30 p.m. with bottled water and soda available for purchase. There will be NO potluck; feel free to bring your own personal snacks.
Building occupancy is limited to 50 people, with cloth face coverings recommended and provided at no-cost. Social distancing practices and hand sanitizer dispensers are in place and available.
Bus service is resuming with limited pick-ups/returns and is available for six passengers only on a first-come/first-served basis Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays. Bus riders are required to wear face coverings (provided at no-cost) and use provided hand sanitizer prior to boarding. Please call 208-880-0556 with questions and to make bus reservations.
Field trips, special events and full bus service remain closed or limited until further service. Please call the center regarding any senior in the Kuna area needing assistance at 208-922-9714.
Construction is limiting road access to the Senior Center via Second Street (off Linder) to the parking lot and building entrance at 229 N. Ave. B in downtown Kuna. Be aware of road detours, construction traffic and crowded parking lot.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays–Wednesdays–Fridays noon to 1 p.m. Take-out is available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange pick-up. Suggested donation is $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 and take-out; a 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals from Meals On Wheels are available. Anyone desiring home delivery, please call 208-321-0031 to discuss eligibility and cost.
Monday, June 15
Cranberry meatballs, brown rice, carrots, peas, wheat roll, juice, milk
Wednesday, June 17
NEW: Mediterranean chickpea salad, cottage cheese, watermelon, Jello-O parfait, breadstick, milk
Friday, June19
Salisbury steak & gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, pineapple, wheat roll, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The senior center provides pick-up service for groceries, prescriptions or anything you many need to help limit your exposure to the virus.
Help support operations by making purchases at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off our main parking lot in the old library building. Anything else you need assistance with? Please call 208-495-2168
MEAL MENUS
Meals will still be available for curbside pick-up at the center. Home delivery is available, if needed. Breakfast is 8–9 a.m. Tuesdays. Lunch is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays. Suggested donation is $4 for age 60+ and $6 for under age 60. Please call ahead with any special food requests.
Tuesday, June 16
Breakfast: Waffles, eggs, bacon, hash browns, cottage cheese, sweet bread, fruit, orange juice, milk
Thursday, June 18
Lunch: Pork chops, mixed vegetables, cottage cheese, soup of the day, coleslaw, fruit, sweet treat, milk