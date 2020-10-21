KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Quick reminder as the first frost brings us to the twilight of 2020 — annual dues for the Kuna Senior Center will be gladly accepted. The whopping $5 annual dues covers your membership through the end of 2021. Stop by to tour the Center and pick up a monthly activity and meal menu calendar with general membership information. Come join us!
Kuna Senior Center is OPEN Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Central Health District measures in place. Virus-related precautions include front desk temperature check, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers and all touched surfaces sanitized daily.
Kuna Senior Center bus patrons may call 208-880-0556 for bus questions and ride reservations.
What can we do for you? The Kuna Senior Center provides activities, bus services, field trips, foot-care clinics, haircuts, lunches and Ca$h Bingo. Is there anything else we may be doing for our local Seniors? Your ideas and suggestions are requested. Have a neighbor, friend or family member living in the greater Kuna area over 60? Give us your ideas, please.
Silent auction fund-raising continues to help pay for programs! The “Touchless” silent auction item is located next to the front desk. This month it’s a seven-piece Glass Decanter set (one decanter with glass topper and six old-fashion-style tumblers). Let the front desk volunteer know and they’ll record your name, phone number and bid amount. Winning bid will be announced Halloween Friday, Oct. 30.
Please call the center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Oct. 26
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Medical appointments & Bi-Mart shopping
9 a.m. bus loads
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat
Wednesday, Oct. 28
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Pool & Cards
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Friday, Oct. 30
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Halloween Party
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Oct. 31
Happy Halloween!
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; please bring personal snacks
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Oct. 26
Beef Stroganoff, mixed vegetables, peaches, wheat bread, milk
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Breaded fish, ranch beans, peas, coleslaw, wheat bread, milk
Friday, Oct. 30
Happy Halloween Meal: BBQ riblets, cheesy potatoes, garden-blend vegetables, Hoagie roll, Trick-or-Treat Cake, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
The Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed until further notice with no meal service.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any senior needing assistance is encouraged to call 208-495-2168 for help.