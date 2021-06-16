KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Kuna Senior Center is part of the City of Kuna Parks & Recreation Department, offering bus services, sit-down dining and a full schedule of events and activities for local area Seniors.
Health precautions continue with front desk temperature checks, social-distance seating, available hand sanitizers, and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.
The Kuna Senior Center bus also runs five days a week with federal-mandated health precautions in place. Please reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups, drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips. Please show up for your scheduled trip OR contact the bus driver at least 24 hours in advance! Call 208-880-0556 for bus information and seat reservations.
Donated breads and bakery items continue with new items arriving Fridays. Please remember the donation bucket to assist Kuna Nazarene Church paying for fuel to those doing the weekly multiple-store pick-ups.
Community CA$H Bingo sees expanding crowds and payouts! No reservations necessary on Saturday evenings with doors opening 4:30 p.m. and games starting 6 p.m. Open seating; so, please, no saving tables until you are all ready to sit for play. Donate cans or packages of food to the Kuna Food Bank and receive ‘bonus Bingo’ playing cards. No Saturday potluck due to health restrictions. You may bring your own snacks and foods for personal consumption and household sharing. Sodas, waters and daubers are available for purchase.
We still cannot accept household donations. Cash donations are greatly appreciated and needed to support Center programs. Please, do NOT drop off donations nor leave them outside our building as we are limited to disposing them, which may incur handling costs. Options include Idaho Youth Ranch and St. Vincent de Paul thrift stores in Meridian, as well as the Melba Valley Senior Center Cottage Thrift Shoppe. All these locations accept clean, quality household donations.
Local are jobs available. Please share with folks seeking employment!
Metro Meals On Wheels is looking for cooks and drivers. These folks handle our kitchen, the dining room and home-delivered meals. Work Mondays through Fridays, with no evenings nor weekends. Hourly salary plus eleven paid holidays, health, dental and vision benefits. Contact Grant Jones at 208-321-0030 or gjones@MetroMealsOnWheels.net.
Valley Regional Transit is looking for part-time drivers in the Treasure Valley. Positions are 12-15 hours/week, mornings and evenings, at $15/hour. No special driver license classification required. Contact Briana for details by calling 208-258-2714.
If you have any questions regarding the Kuna Senior Center, please call us at 208-922-9714.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, June 21
NO Foot Clinic — returning in July
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, June 22
Medical appointments, Bi-Mart
shopping and lunch
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, June 23
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
12:45 p.m. Board Meeting
Thursday, June 24
Field Trip: Owyhee County Museum
[donation] then lunch
Bus leaves 9:30 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Friday, June 25
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
9 a.m.–12 p.m. Haircuts
Call 307-221-1513 to schedule
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, June 26
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal foods.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (only) 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031.
Monday, June 21
Chicken and pesto, Alfredo sauce, carrots, peas, wheat roll, juice, milk
Wednesday, June 23
Hamburger sliders, loaded mashed potatoes, Cascade vegetables, mini-buns, milk
Friday, June 25
Barbecue pork, ranch beans, Normandy vegetables, wheat bun, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center has health precautions in place and will continue them through the next flu season. This means that disposable plates and serviceware will be used for lunches, provide hand-sanitizing stations will be provided, lunches will be served at your table and a building cleaning log will be maintained.
The Center is open for lunches Tuesdays AND Thursdays 11 a.m.–1 p.m. There are no requirements to make lunch reservations!
Melba Valley Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the parking lot from 5–8 p.m. featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music! Market will run through October.
Support Center programs and operations with purchases of quality housewares and clothing from the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store. Located just off the main parking lot in the former library building. Open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and (occasional) Saturdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Call the Melba Valley Senior Center at 208-495-2168 with your questions or requests for assistance.
MEAL MENUS
Tuesday, June 22
Sloppy Joes on a bun, vegetables, fresh salad, dessert
Thursday, June 24
Ham and beans, vegetables, fresh salad, dessert