KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
What can we do for you? The Kuna Senior Center safely provides activities, bus services, live entertainment, free weekday Bingo, field trips, blood pressure checks, foot-care clinics, haircuts, lunches and Saturday CA$H Bingo. Is there any thing else we could be doing for local Seniors? Do you have a neighbor, friend or family member living in the greater Kuna area over age 60? Stop by for a free cup of coffee and a tour. Your ideas and suggestions are always appreciated.
Your best bet for scheduling a Covid vaccination right now is through the Central District Health website: crushthecurveidaho.com/idaho-vaccine-locations-central-health-district You may also speak to a live person for schedule assistance at 208-391-7036.
The Kuna Senior Center is submitting paperwork for a mobile Covid vaccination clinic. Stand by for updates!
Due to Covid restrictions, we still may not accept gift shop and lending library donations. Your cash donations are always appreciated to support Center programs. Please, do NOT drop off donations at our front door as we are limited to disposing of them. The Idaho Youth Ranch and St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift stores in Meridian, as well as the Melba Valley Senior Center Cottage Thrift Shoppe, are all happy to accept clean, quality household donations.
Ada County is NOT scheduling “Circuit Breaker” outreach programs at any area senior centers. Seniors seeking the property tax benefit need to go online, print out the forms, fill them out, mail them to the county and call to set up a phone consultation. Ada County “Circuit Breaker” instructions and forms may be found at adacounty.id.gov/assessor.
Kuna Senior Center operates with complete bus services, sit-down dining and a full schedule of events and activities. Center health precautions include front desk temperature checks, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers, and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.
The Kuna Senior Center bus safely runs five days a week with health precautions in place. You must reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups, drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips. Call 208-880-0556 for bus information and seat reservations.
Flex-Stretch exercises take place 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays (when live entertainment is not scheduled). Bring your own stretch band or we’ll provide one for you. These are safe and body-friendly exercises for keeping senior legs and arms loose and limber. Another good reason to join Kuna Senior Center.
Community CA$H Bingo occurs every Saturday with doors opening 4:30 p.m. and games starting 6 p.m. Open seating; so, please, no saving tables until you’re all ready to sit for play. Donate cans or packages of food to the Kuna Food Bank and receive ‘bonus Bingo’ play cards. There is still no Saturday potluck due to health restrictions. You may bring your own snacks and foods for personal consumption and household sharing. Sodas and water are available for purchase.
Information about the Kuna and Melba senior centers may be found on page two of the Kuna-Melba News. You may also see schedules, menus and other information on both centers’ Facebook pages. We also post monthly calendars and important updates (e.g. weather closures) on Nextdoor.com under the ‘Sagwon’ neighborhood. Printed copies of event and menu calendars are posted in the Kuna Senior Center entryway, as well as our front desk.
If you have any questions regarding the Kuna Senior Center, please call us at 208-922-9714.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, March 22
8 a.m. Center opens
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, March 23
Medical appointments,
Bi-Mart shopping & lunch
9:15 a.m. Bus leaves
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, March 24
8 a.m. Center opens
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Joski Insurance
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Thursday, March 25
Field Trip: Emmett Senior Center
for lunch & stop at ice cream parlor
Bus leaves 10:30 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Friday, March 26
8 a.m. Center opens
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
9:30 a.m. – noon Haircuts
Call 307-221-1513
to schedule a time.
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Joski Insurance
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, March 27
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal foods.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (only) 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, March 22
BBQ riblet, potatoes, peas & carrots, Hoagie roll, milk
Wednesday, March 24
NEW: Baked pasta shells & greens with ground turkey, broccoli, carrots, wheat bread, milk
Friday, March 26
Rosemary salmon, wild rice, bread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed until further notice with no meal services.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Call the Melba Valley Senior Center at 208-495-2168 with your questions or requests for assistance.